Once considered the Boston Red Sox' biggest strength, its pitching staff is in a tricky situation. The departure of Sonny Gray earlier this week is a major blow, and after dealing Connelly Early at the deadline, the Red Sox suddenly have a lack of rotational depth.

The returns of Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck are certainly encouraging, but it remains to be seen how effective the trio will be after returning from injury, and all three could fill in bullpen roles as well.

The bottom line is that the Red Sox need pitching depth, and in the event that they don't pursue a top-line starter, there's one pitcher they should have their eyes on. Bailey Ober was non-tendered by the Minnesota Twins midday Friday, and the Red Sox should absolutely keep tabs on the veteran starter.

Who is Bailey Ober?

Sep 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober (17) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ober was drafted by the Twins in 2017, and made his major league debut four years later. In 20 starts he posted a 4.19 ERA, but improved in his sophomore season. In a smaller 11-game sample, Ober finished with a 3.21 ERA and amassed 51 strikeouts. He saw similar success in the next two years, posting a sub-4.00 ERA in both seasons and cementing himself as a mainstay in Minnesota's rotation.

But he regressed in 2025, twirling a 5.10 ERA across 27 starts as his strikeout rate slipped by nearly eight percent. He bounced back slightly in 2026, finishing with a 4.47 ERA in 131 innings. He also became the first Twins pitcher to throw a Maddux (a shutout while throwing under 100 pitches) since 2017.

Ober's non-tender is slightly surprising. The righty has shown that he has the tools to succeed, and he was projected to make just $6.9 million in 2027. But for a newly bolstered Twins rotation featuring Gray, Joe Ryan, Taj Bradley and Pablo Lopez, it makes sense that they weren't willing to pay the price for a pitcher who's seen his fair share of struggles recently.

Why should the Red Sox be interested?

May 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober (17) waves towards fans after finishing a complete game against the Miami Marlins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest reason the Red Sox should take a flier on Ober is depth. After ace Garrett Crochet and former Red Sox pitcher Johan Oviedo missed the majority of last season, Boston learned that you can never have enough pitching depth.

And while Ober's regression in 2025 isn't especially attractive, he's capable of pitching better than he has in each of the past two years. Plus, he could flourish under Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey, who helped lower Gray's ERA from 4.28 to 2.72 in just one season, and has helped develop Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett into legitimate stars.

Ober won't command a high salary, and he could be a perfect depth fit for the back-end of the Red Sox rotation, especially with the rest of Boston's depth facing so many question marks.