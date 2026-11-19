On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox officially lost a key piece from the 2026 roster as Sonny Gray agreed to terms on a two-year deal to join the Minnesota Twins in free agency.

Gray had a mutual option for the 2027 season and once it was declined, it didn't seem very likely that the righty would be back. That's not to say Boston shouldn't have pursued him. Arguably, the Red Sox should have. But the three-time All-Star revealed that a reunion "never really came up" with Boston, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

“As far as a reunion, it never really came up,” Gray said. “I think the times we did have any type of conversations, it never really got close, it felt like, which is completely OK. As far as a reunion, it felt like it was never gaining any traction.”

Why Not Try To Reunite?

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray is a great pitcher. In 2026, he was one of the very best in the American League and finished the campaign with an 18-5 record and a 2.72 ERA in 169 innings pitched. Gray led the league with his 18 wins and carried the load once Garrett Crochet landed on the Injured List.

The righty landed a two-year deal with the Twins worth $55 million. This is the type of value Boston should've considered. In 2027, Gray will make $20 million before a $30 million player option for the 2028 season. The numbers aren't crazy for a guy who had a 2.72 ERA in 2026, but the Red Sox's strength in the rotation arguably was the biggest reason why they didn't hand out a big deal to Gray.

Garrett Crochet is one of the very best pitchers in the league and should have a somewhat normal offseason ahead after being healthy enough to pitch in the playoffs. Ranger Suarez was a big-time addition for Boston last offseason. Payton Tolle made the jump from missing the 2026 Opening Day roster, to being a legit star by the end of the campaign. Boston opted to roll with Tolle in Game 1 of the playoffs, over Gray and Suarez. So, Boston has a three-headed monster at the top of the rotation, plus Jake Bennett and Brayan Bello.

That's one of the best rotations in baseball on paper already. Adding Gray would've been great, but with Boston avoiding a deal, it saved cash rather than betting on a 37-year-old.

Gray was awesome in Boston and earned his contract. But the Red Sox are in a good enough position that they didn't have to be that team.