The Boston Red Sox officially will not have Sonny Gray in the 2027 starting rotation.

This did seem inevitable after his mutual option was declined and no extension came together. But it's still tough to lose a piece who was so important to the 2026 team. Gray was incredible and he earned a nice payday. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the righty has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $55 million.

"Right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a two-year, $55 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote.

This is a deal that arguably should've had Boston's attention. With reports indicating that Gray was likely to land a two-year deal, we made the case for the Red Sox to be in the mix for him. Gray logged a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts, to go along with an 18-5 record. Pitching in Boston isn't easy and not every hurler has success with the organization. After being acquired last offseason from the St. Louis Cardinals, some wondered whether the addition would be enough to fill the No. 2 spot in the rotation. Gray completely outperformed expectations and actually put together one of the very best seasons of his big league career, despite the fact that he was 36 years old. Again, it's not easy to pitch in Boston. But Gray made it look like it.

The Red Sox Are Losing A Key Piece

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two-year deal is a perfectly fair value for what Gray is able to do on the hill in 2026. Plus, the fact that he has the opt-out after year No. 1 is also interesting. It's the type of deal Boston should've offered, especially with the Red Sox thin on right-handed starters.

When all is said and done, Gray is going to be remembered as one of the best one-and-done players in recent memory for Boston. Gray joins the likes of guys like Alex Bregman and Adrian Beltre.

The Red Sox may not have won the World Series in 2026, but the addition of Gray was an absolute success. Boston sent Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts to St. Louis, along with either a player to be named later or cash, at the time. Class-A pitcher Patrick Galle eventually was sent to St. Louis.

With Gray gone, Boston's rotation currently is set up to look like Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez, Jake Bennett and likely Brayan Bello. Technically, Johan Oviedo, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford all are options as well, but they are all trade candidates. The Red Sox have been aggressive so far this offseason, but the rotation hasn't been an area of focus just yet.