Two Red Sox Injuries Loom Large in AL Playoff Push

The Boston Red Sox's lineup is significantly better right now than it was earlier in the season thanks to the return of Roman Anthony and Trevor Story.

On top of Anthony and Story, both Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela should be back in the near future as well. When all four are in the lineup together, along with the rest of the group, we're talking about one of the most elite starting lineups in the American League.

But even if Anthony, Story, Contreras and Rafaela were all in the lineup tomorrow, the Red Sox would still be missing pieces that could help this team be even better.

Boston acquired 25-year-old slugger Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals in exchange for young starter Connelly Early ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline. The deal came as a surprise at the time — and out of seemingly nowhere. Unfortunately for Boston, Mead was only able to play in one game for Boston before he landed on the Injured List with a fractured wrist after being hit by a pitch in his Boston debut.

You gotta be fucking me pic.twitter.com/CSx2Lw6nzZ — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 28, 2026

Curtis Mead Is Up In The Air

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead (45) grounds out resulting in an RBI during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mead has been working his way back with the hope of returning to the lineup before the 2026 season comes to an end. He has even been seen playing catch.

Curtis Mead is now catching baseballs pic.twitter.com/gquPYOz5x7 — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 7, 2026

The clock is ticking, though. Triple-A Worcester is going to wrap up its season on Sep. 20. If Mead is going to get back on the field for a rehab assignment, there isn't much time left. The Red Sox will wrap up the regular season on Sep. 27 against the Chicago Cubs. Not a lot of time to fully get up to speed. So much so that Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy "tempered expectations" on Mead returning in 2026 on Wednesday, as shared on X by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

"Chad Tracy tempered expectations about Curtis Mead's potential return, noting some recurring soreness in the wrist. The clock is ticking for him and Justin Slaten, who is shut down from throwing. Mead has started catching with the affected hand but has not swung at all yet," Cotillo wrote on X.

If Mead could return to the lineup — and be at full strength — he would give the club a power boost from the right side of the plate. Mead had 17 homers and 48 RBIs in 88 games before landing on the Injured List. That would be a pace of 31 homers in 162 games. Imagine if the Red Sox had that type of production at second base, along with Anthony and Story both playing at elite levels? Plus, Adley Rutschman?

When this lineup is fully healthy, there will be an argument that it's among the best in baseball in general. But will it reach full strength before the 2026 season comes to an end? That's the question and there isn't an answer right now.

Plus, Mead isn't even the only guy up in the air right now. The same can be said about designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. Tracy shared that Boston is a "ways off" from getting Yoshida back on Wednesday, as shared by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"Masataka Yoshida (hamstring) is doing 'treadmill walking,' Chad Tracy said," Healey wrote. "'So we’re still a ways off there.'"

Before getting hurt, Yoshida was slashing .274/.347/.399 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 87 games played. At the time, Yoshida was one of the Red Sox's hottest hitters. Boston could use his bat. Whether he's at designated hitter and Anthony is in left field, or simply as a bench bat, Yoshida would make Boston better as well. But, there's no end in sight.

Mead and Yoshida aren't the only injuries Boston is dealing with right now, but are the ones most up in the air. For example, Garrett Crochet has been out for months, but he has made clear progress and has been throwing bullpens with the intent of returning this season. Tanner Houck is on a rehab assignment right now, so he's clearly trending towards a return.

Right now, there is no answer on whether Mead and Yoshida will return. Both would help the Red Sox's playoff push, but they're up in the air.