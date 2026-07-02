Red Sox Trade Rumors: Aroldis Chapman is Boston’s 'Most Likely' Trade Chip

The Boston Red Sox are in a very intriguing spot right now with the All-Star break quickly approaching.

Boston has nine games left to go before the All-Star break. After the All-Star break, the Red Sox will have 17 more games left to go before the trade deadline. So, in total, Boston has 26 games left to go before the trade deadline and is currently 37-48 on the season and six games out of a playoff spot.

In most seasons, the direction of the franchise would be pretty obvious right now: a trade deadline sale. But because of how weak the American League is, everything is still up in the air. Red Sox chief executive officer and president Sam Kennedy spoke to the media on Wednesday and made that point clear. Nothing has been finalized at this time. If the Red Sox get hot again, they might not sell. If Boston doesn't turn the season around, we still could see a sale. Both options are available.

If the Red Sox add, a right-handed bat is the most obvious need for the franchise. If the Red Sox do end up selling, there are a handful of guys who could be on the move. On Thursday, ESPN's David Schoenfield noted that closer Aroldis Chapman would be the "most likely to go."

The Red Sox Have An Aroldis Chapman Decision To Make

Jun 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The dilemma for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is that the Red Sox have three potential very attractive trade options, or four, if you include reliever Garrett Whitlock," Schoenfield wrote. "Chapman is the most likely to go, making $13 million with a $13 million vesting option for 2027. Given the need for relievers, he would be one of the most in-demand players if he's made available."

Chapman has been talked about as a trade chip for a while. In mid-June, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel gave Chapman a 90 percent chance of being moved.

He has pitched in 26 games this season and has a 2.19 ERA and 16 saves. If he ends up being available, the veteran lefty would bring a haul back to Boston.

Even if the Red Sox don't end up fully selling, the idea of trading Chapman has to be considered simply because he would be the best reliever available and Boston could get a lot in return. He has a vesting option for the 2027 season that will be confirmed when he reaches 40 innings and if he passes a physical after the season. Neither should be a problem. For the Red Sox, even if they can scratch their way back into playoff contention in a weak American League, would that make them title contenders with the likes of the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers? Likely not.

Even if the Red Sox don't do a full fire sale, they could replace Chapman internally and still have success in the bullpen — especially if Garrett Whitlock took over closer duties. In a perfect world, the Red Sox will rattle off some massive winning streak and completely change the narrative, but right now they don't look like contenders and so a Chapman trade should be considered.