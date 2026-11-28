The Boston Red Sox have a budding young ace on their hands with a very bright future ahead in 24-year-old flamethrower Payton Tolle.

Tolle is a gem. From a purely baseball standpoint, Tolle has the upside to be a multi-time All-Star and sit atop a starting rotation for a contender. We saw that in 2026. Boston started him off down in the minors to kick off the 2026 season, but that didn't last long. Ultimately, he made 26 starts as a rookie for Boston and logged a 3.03 ERA and a 171-to-40 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 148 2/3 innings pitched. Plus, of course, he was picked as Boston's Game 1 playoff starter. That's how highly the organization views him.

He's great on the field, but it's his personality that has made him a fan favorite across the league over the last year and now just in Boston. A perfect example of this could be his latest appearance on the ITM Podcast with Scott Neville and Joey Copponi. One thing that has been a staple throughout Tolle's young career has been his mustache. He's turning that into some good and has partnered with men's health charity Movember as an official ambassador. While joining the ITM Podcast, Copponi began shaving his face mid-interview and Tolle's reaction was unsurprisingly gold.

If you are building a baseball team from scratch, Tolle is the type of guy you want to have on your team.

Payton Tolle Is A Star

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, from a purely baseball standpoint, Tolle is a rising star who could very well end up being an All-Star as soon as the 2027 campaign. Arguably, he should've been an All-Star in 2026. But the Red Sox's rotation was elite and Ranger Suarez was the club's only representative from that standpoint. Sonny Gray didn't even get the call, despite being one of the best overall hurlers in baseball in 2026.

In 2026, Tolle was a 2.9 WAR player, despite not making his first start of the season until April 23. In 2027, he'll be with the club right from the beginning.

Mix his performance on the field, plus his eccentric personality and we're talking about must-see television every fifth day.

2026 PitchingNinja Most Lovable Pitcher Award 🏆



Winner: Payton Tolle pic.twitter.com/T4V2yGUho3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 19, 2026

One thing that has been good about the Red Sox over the last few years is the fact that the organization has been able to get a handful of extensions done on the early side. Boston's next two extensions should be Tolle and Adley Rutschman. Keep these two together as long as possible.

The ITM Podcast is donating $1 to Movember for every YouTube subscriber from now until Dec. 31. Click here to subscribe and help the world’s largest men’s health charity.