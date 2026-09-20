Red Sox Welcome Back Key Arm as Playoff Push Heats Up

The Boston Red Sox will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in a rubber match on the road and the Red Sox got a reinforcement back just in time for the series finale.

Boston has been missing 2026 breakout flamethrower Tyron Guerrero since Aug. 31. That will change on Sunday afternoon. The Red Sox announced that Guerrero is back and righty Wyatt Olds has been sent down to Triple-A in response.

"The Red Sox today reinstated RHP Tyron Guerrero from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned RHP Wyatt Olds to Triple-A Worcester," the Red Sox announced.

The #RedSox today reinstated RHP Tyron Guerrero from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, Boston optioned RHP Wyatt Olds to Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 20, 2026

The Red Sox Got A Key Back

Aug 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tyron Guerrero (41) during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few weeks, much has been said about the reinforcements coming. Guerrero's return is the first example of this. The 6'8'' righty has a 3.26 ERA and a 36-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 38 2/3 innings pitched. It had been seven years since Guerrero had pitched in a big league game before the 2026 season. He last pitched in the majors back in 2019 with the Miami Marlins. He's been a breakout story for the Red Sox and now he's back.

Olds has been very good when he has been active on the big league roster this season. He has a 1.20 ERA in 13 appearances this season as a rookie, to go along with a 20-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 innings pitched.

Guerrero is the first reinforcement back for the bullpen, but he isn't likely to be the last. Garrett Crochet and Tanner Houck are two other guys who could be back in the not-so-distant future. Houck is closer than Crochet is. Houck has been on a minor league rehab assignment. Crochet has been tossing bullpens, but hasn't advanced to facing live hitters just yet.

Olds has been good, but it was known that difficult bullpen decisions would be coming. This is the first and we should see more in the coming days.

Guerrero went from unknown among the Red Sox's fanbase, to a high-leverage guy for Boston fairly quickly. Now, he's back as Boston has a chance to clinch a spot in the postseason on Sunday afternoon against the Rays. If the Red Sox take down Tampa Bay, they will officially punch their ticket. Boston's magic number is down to one. A win will get them into the playoffs. Even if they lose, they can make it in on Sunday with losses by other clubs fighting for the Wild Card spots. It could be a big day for Boston and Guerrero's back.