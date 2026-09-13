Red Sox Veteran Fireballer Closing in on Return for 2026 Playoff Push

The Boston Red Sox are about to get another big arm back into the bullpen with a few weeks to go in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season.

Boston's bullpen hasn't been at full strength and there are a few different arms trending in the right direction to come and help, including Garrett Crochet. But there's another flamethrower who is expected to contribute in the near future. That is 35-year-old fireballer Tyron Guerrero. On Sunday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that the expectation is that Guerrero will be activated off the Injured List this upcoming week when the Red Sox face off against the Texas Rangers, as shared on X by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

"The Red Sox intend to activate Tyron Guerrero from the IL during the Rangers series, Chad Tracy said. They haven't decided what day. He is eligible to return Wednesday," Healey wrote.

A Big-Time Arm Is Almost Back

Aug 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tyron Guerrero (41) during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox will have a day off on Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Rangers on Tuesday. As Healey pointed out, the earliest that Guerrero could be activated is on Wednesday, which is the second game of the three-game set. If the plan is to activate him during the Rangers series and he doesn't get activated on Wednesday, then that would make Thursday's series finale the next likely option.

Regardless of the exact day, this is big news. Before Guerrero landed on the Injured List, he was one of the Red Sox's biggest feel-good stories in a season that has been full of them, The righty hadn't pitched in a big league game since 2019. He made his big return this season in the Red Sox's organization and has had the best season of his professional baseball career. In 38 appearances, the flamethrower has pitched to a 3.26 ERA and a 36-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

Again, this is a guy who hadn't pitched in a big league game since 2019. Now, he's being talked about as a guy who is going to come in and help a legit World Series contender down the stretch. That's how impactful he has been.

When he is activated, the Red Sox are going to have to make a decision in the bullpen. The easiest option would be to send someone like Wyatt Olds or Raymond Burgos down to make room for the righty.