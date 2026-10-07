The 1st Move Red Sox's Front Office Must Make This Offseason

In just a few weeks, the Boston Red Sox will have to make their first big decisions of the 2026 offseason.

For now, there aren't many tangible things Boston can do with the playoffs still in full swing. But the first moves that will come will be just after the World Series. Boston has two option decisions to make, which will have to be decided within five days of the World Series coming to an end. Sonny Gray has a mutual option and Garrett Whitlock has a club option. Boston's likely first move will be to make a decision on both.

The World Series will begin on Oct. 23. If it were to go to seven games, then it would end on Oct. 31. So, it will conclude during that range and then within five days, Boston has to make decisions about Gray and Whitlock.

Sonny Gray

Sep 17, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) is relieved during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray has a $30 million mutual option. What that means, is that both the Red Sox and Gray will be able to decide whether they want to pick it up. For the option to be picked up, both sides would have to agree. In general, the vast majority of mutual options in the league are not picked up. One interesting variable about this decision specifically is that there is a $10 million buyout. If Boston decides to pick up the mutual option, but Gray declines it, he would forfeit the buyout. If Gray picks up his side of the option and the Red Sox decline it, Gray will get the buyout.

It's a lot of money, to say the least. It would be great if the Red Sox found a way to keep Gray for the 2027 season. But that's completely up in the air at this moment.

Garrett Whitlock

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A no-brainer, to say the least. Whitlock has a club option worth just over $8 million for the 2027 season. Whitlock arguably is the best setup man in Major League Baseball right now. Of course, his option will be picked up. The Red Sox haven't officially confirmed that yet, but it's a foregone conclusion.

While holding the annual end-of-season press conference, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about Whitlock's option and whether a decision had been made. He said no, although he couldn't help but smile at the question.

Whitlock will be in Boston in 2027, barring some sort of massive shock. Boston locked him up with an extension early and it has been a phenomenal deal.