It was a tough — although not unexpected — day for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday as Sonny Gray landed a two-year deal to join the Minnesota Twins.

Gray was incredible for the Red Sox in 2026. But when his mutual option was shut down, the odds of Gray returning to Boston weren't high. Gray cashed in with a $55 million deal over two years with Minnesota. It's a number that actually wouldn't have been crazy for the Red Sox to offer. But things didn't work out. Gray is in Minnesota and the Red Sox no longer have the righty in town. So, how should the Red Sox respond?

The Red Sox don't really need to do much. If anything, it wouldn't hurt to add a veteran righty as a depth option. But most of the Red Sox's needs at this point are potentially cutting ties with a few pieces on the roster, like Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida.

Boston Doesn't Need To Do Anything Crazy

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So far, the Red Sox have had a very strong offseason. Boston signed Jake Bauers after a great 2026 season with the Milwaukee Brewers and then followed up by acquiring backup catcher Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. If the 2027 season began today, Boston would be a legit World Series contender, at least on paper.

The rotation, on paper, looks like Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett and Brayan Bello. The bullpen still has Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Greg Weissert, Erik Miller, Tyron Guerrero, Alec Gamboa, and plenty of others. The lineup could look something like this:

1. Roman Anthony, LF

2. Adley Rutschman, C

3. Willson Contreras, 1B

4. Jake Bauers, DH

5. Wilyer Abreu, RF

6. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

7. Curtis Mead, 2B

9. Trevor Story, SS

9. Caleb Durbin, 3B

Franklin Arias could be an option either Opening Day, or shortly afterward at shortstop as well.

On paper, this is a very good team that could potentially be the best in the American League. The Red Sox are loaded pretty much everywhere. If they were to decide to pursue a veteran righty, someone like Shane Bieber would be a perfect target. He's certainly going to be cheaper than Gray, but he's younger and has the upside to be just as good, if he can stay healthy.

The Red Sox have done a good job cleaning up the roster so far already, like designating Connor Wong for assignment and trading guys away, like Nate Eaton. The next steps are to continue this trend, especially with Duran and Yoshida. If the Red Sox could land a high-leverage reliever for either, that would be a plus.

So, Red Sox fans, don't worry. It's tough to see Gray go, but the Red Sox have already had an excellent offseason and there isn't a lot of work left to do.