Biggest Winners, Losers From Red Sox's Loss Against Yankees in Game 1

The Boston Red Sox are holding their breath right now after not only a Game 1 loss against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, but also the early exit of young outfielder Roman Anthony.

Anthony, who missed over three months of the season due to a partially torn ring finger CMC ligament, left in the sixth inning on Tuesday night and was replaced in the lineup by Andruw Monasterio. Now, the Red Sox are waiting for more information.

That was a low point in an overall brutal night for the organization. Boston lost 9-0 and now is one loss away from elimination. With that being said, here are the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday's Game 1.

Winners

Cam Schlittler

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) reacts during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Red Sox fans may not love Schlittler, he did nothing short of deliver for his team on Tuesday night. The righty flamethrower tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowed just two base hits and one walk. In the process, he struck out 10 batters as well. It didn't matter if the batter was a righty, lefty or a switch-hitter. Schlittler dominated everyone.

Ben Rice

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice (22) runs after hitting a grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fellow Massachusetts native. Rice did his best Aaron Judge impression and went 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs. An absurd night, to say the least.

George Lombard Jr.

Sep 24, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) hits a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie stepped up to the plate and also delivered for New York. Lombard went 3-for-4 in the Yankees' win.

Payton Tolle

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the New York Yankees during the second inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lone bright spot for Boston. The Red Sox turned to the rookie in Game 1, the biggest game of his career so far, and he tossed 4 2/3 innings and struck out four batters while allowing just one run. He gave Boston a chance to win. The offense didn't pick him up.

Losers

Roman Anthony

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony (19) catches a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs designated hitter Alex Bregman (3) (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young Boston outfielder is completely up in the air right now heading into Game 2. He went 0-for-2 at the plate before he was forced to exit. Now, the jury is out and we're waiting for more information about whether he will miss time.

Willson Contreras

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) runs the bases during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston needs Willson Contreras' bat to get going if the offense is going to wake up. On Tuesday, the All-Star struggled and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The Red Sox need more than that from him.

Boston's Offense In General

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox's offense in general did the club no favors. In total, the offense combined for just three base hits, while striking out 11 times. Another night like that and the Red Sox will be going home.