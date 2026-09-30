Biggest Winners, Losers From Red Sox's Loss Against Yankees in Game 1
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The Boston Red Sox are holding their breath right now after not only a Game 1 loss against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, but also the early exit of young outfielder Roman Anthony.
Anthony, who missed over three months of the season due to a partially torn ring finger CMC ligament, left in the sixth inning on Tuesday night and was replaced in the lineup by Andruw Monasterio. Now, the Red Sox are waiting for more information.
That was a low point in an overall brutal night for the organization. Boston lost 9-0 and now is one loss away from elimination. With that being said, here are the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday's Game 1.
Winners
Cam Schlittler
While Red Sox fans may not love Schlittler, he did nothing short of deliver for his team on Tuesday night. The righty flamethrower tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings and allowed just two base hits and one walk. In the process, he struck out 10 batters as well. It didn't matter if the batter was a righty, lefty or a switch-hitter. Schlittler dominated everyone.
Ben Rice
The fellow Massachusetts native. Rice did his best Aaron Judge impression and went 4-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs. An absurd night, to say the least.
George Lombard Jr.
The rookie stepped up to the plate and also delivered for New York. Lombard went 3-for-4 in the Yankees' win.
Payton Tolle
The lone bright spot for Boston. The Red Sox turned to the rookie in Game 1, the biggest game of his career so far, and he tossed 4 2/3 innings and struck out four batters while allowing just one run. He gave Boston a chance to win. The offense didn't pick him up.
Losers
Roman Anthony
The young Boston outfielder is completely up in the air right now heading into Game 2. He went 0-for-2 at the plate before he was forced to exit. Now, the jury is out and we're waiting for more information about whether he will miss time.
Willson Contreras
Boston needs Willson Contreras' bat to get going if the offense is going to wake up. On Tuesday, the All-Star struggled and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The Red Sox need more than that from him.
Boston's Offense In General
The Red Sox's offense in general did the club no favors. In total, the offense combined for just three base hits, while striking out 11 times. Another night like that and the Red Sox will be going home.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy