The Red-Hot Red Sox Are Doing Something Boston Hasn't Seen Since 1977

The Boston Red Sox have been red-hot recently to the point that they have made a bit of franchise history in the process.

Boston has been the talk of Major League Baseball over the last two weeks because of the fact that it has been able to scratch and claw its way back into the playoff race in the American League. Boston has won eight games in a row and 13 of its last 15 games overall.

Boston found itself 14 games below .500 after the club dropped two out of three games against the Colorado Rockies from June 22 through June 24. Since then, the Red Sox have completely turned their season around and now find themselves just three games under .500 at 45-48. Now, there is still one game left to go before the All-Star break, but what the Red Sox have been able to accomplish already has been historic. JP Long, former director of baseball communications and media relations, noted that this is the first time that a Red Sox team has started a road trip 8-0 since 1977.

The Red Sox Are Back

Jun 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Interim manager Chad Tracy argues with umpire Vic Carapazza after an altercation in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This is the first time the Red Sox have begun a road trip 8-0 since 1977, when they won all 9 games at CAL (3-0), SEA (2-0), and OAK (4-0) from July 29-August 7," Long wrote.

This goes to show how special a run the Red Sox are on right now. This isn't something that you see every day. The stretch that the Red Sox have been on over the last few weeks isn't something that you see every year. Boston is dealing with injuries left and right and has had to conclude the first half of the season with a long road trip, but it hasn't mattered. Boston has been able to thrive.

The Red Sox will conclude the first half of the season on Sunday against the New York Mets with Payton Tolle on the mound versus lefty Zach Thornton. There is a real chance that the Red Sox are holding a playoff spot by the time the game comes to an end.

Boston is a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins, who are tied for the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot. If they lose and the Red Sox win, Boston somehow could nab a playoff spot for the time being, which seemed impossible not too long ago. The scrappy Red Sox are here to play and clearly don't want the front office to blow things up and sell.