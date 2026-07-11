Where Red Sox Stand With 2 Games to Go Before All-Star Break

The Boston Red Sox have completely altered the course of their season over the last two weeks.

A few weeks ago, every insider, pundit, and analyst out there was talking about Boston as a near-guarantee to sell at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. That isn't the case any longer. Since June 25, the Red Sox have the best record in baseball at 12-2. The latest came on Friday night as the jet-lagged Red Sox took down Nolan McLean and the New York Mets, despite not landing in New York until just a few hours before the first pitch.

Boston is riding high with a seven-game winning streak, which is the longest active streak in the league. Plus, Boston is just 1 1/2 games out of a playoff spot at this point. All in all, the vibes are high.

Let's take a look at where things stand with Boston with just two games to go until the All-Star break.

Red Sox In The Standings

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox general manager Chad Tracy during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox were among the worst teams in baseball across the first few months of the season, but the American League has been bad enough that Boston has been in striking distance. This hot streak has put the club right back into the mix. Boston is tied for third place in the American League East with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays are both 11 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston is just 1 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot right now as well, tied with the Blue Jays and the Houston Astros. With guys like Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet, Trevor Story, Connelly Early, Marcelo Mayer, and Ranger Suárez all on the Injured List, this team should get even better as they get healthier.

Red Sox Injuries

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, the Red Sox are dealing with injuries left and right. Anthony, Crochet, Story, Early, Mayer, and Suárez are all on the shelf, among others. At least Early and Suárez appear to be short-term things. The rest are still up in the air.

Mets Series

Jul 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sonny Gray took the hill on Friday against McLean. On Saturday, Freddy Peralta will go for the Mets and the Red Sox haven't announced their starter yet. It would've been Suárez, but he's now on the IL. Brayan Bello is someone who has been under consideration. MLB reporter Héctor Gómez reported that lefty Eduardo Rivera will get the call, but the club hasn't confirmed that. Then, Payton Tolle will close out the first half of the season for Boston on Sunday. The season somehow isn't over yet for Boston.