The Red Sox Connection to Dodgers' Desperate NLCS Comeback Bid

The Boston Red Sox may not be playing right now in the playoffs, but they do have a connection to the National League Championship Series.

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS, 6-2. Now, Milwaukee is one win away from advancing to the World Series to face off against either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Cleveland Guardians. The series isn't necessarily over, but the odds aren't in the Dodgers' favor. Just one team in big league history has been able to overcome a three-game deficit in the playoffs: the 2004 Red Sox.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows a thing or two about that team. He played in 45 games with Boston in the 2004 regular season after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline for outfielder Henri Stanley. The biggest moment of Roberts' playing career came on Oct. 17, 2004 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. Roberts came in as a pinch runner in the ninth inning with Boston's back against the wall and stole second base.

Dave Roberts' steal in 2004 ALC Series Game 4 Red Sox - Yankees pic.twitter.com/sU32mAqjY3 — MLB Replays (@MLBReplays_) August 15, 2026

The steal itself was a game-changer and gave Boston a chance. Bill Mueller drove him in to knot the score at four and the rest is history.

The 2026 NLCS isn't over yet, although the odds are pointing in that direction. Roberts was a part of that magical team that defied the odds, the only one in big league history. But he made it clear that he will not be using the 2004 Red Sox as motivation for the Dodgers ahead of Game 4. He made the point in his postgame availability on Wednesday.

"I don't think so," Roberts said when asked about using the 2004 Red Sox as motivation. "I think that they have all seen the documentary. I think they know that it can happen."

Dave Roberts says he doesn’t think he’ll reminisce on his 3-0 comeback with the Red Sox with the Dodgers now that they are in that same spot:



“I think they’ve all seen the documentary. They know it can happen.” pic.twitter.com/OeCMPeGEPJ — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 15, 2026

The Red Sox aren't in the playoffs right now. But until the Dodgers are knocked out, they will be talked about. Boston's comeback in 2004 is motivation for any team that faces a three-game deficit, even if Roberts won't specifically cite it with the team. While this is the case, no other team has ever been able to do what that 2004 Red Sox team did. Los Angeles has the talent on paper to do so. But can it make history?

That conversation begins on Thursday ahead of Game 4.