The Red Sox Free-Agent Decision That Could Shape the Entire Offseason

The Boston Red Sox don't have a lot of internal free agents to think about this winter, but there is one decision that is going to stand above all else.

That is, of course, the upcoming mutual option decision hanging over the organization and Sonny Gray. The Red Sox and the All-Star hurler will need to make their decisions within five days of the World Series coming to an end this fall. The vast majority of the mutual options around the league are declined. Either a player doesn't live up to a deal and the team decides to cut bait. Or the player is great and ends up looking for a multi-year deal. In Gray's case, it's going to be interesting. There's a $10 million buyout attached to the decision. If the team picks up its end of the bargain and Gray declines, he forfeits the buyout, per Spotrac. If the Red Sox deny their end, Gray is guaranteed $10 million and will head to free agency.

Gray just had the type of season that makes him worth the $30 million price tag, but will Boston pay it? Also, would he settle for a one-year deal? He pitched well and he should be in line for a multi-year deal. Which also should be something Boston considers, despite the fact that he's 36 years old. He pitched that well in 2026.

What Should Boston Do?

Sep 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitching during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever the Red Sox decide to do, it's going to have a big impact on the offseason in general. If the Red Sox sign Gray — either with the mutual option or a new deal — that would impact spending the rest of the way. If you tie up at least $30 million to a veteran hurler right away, there will surely be less money to go around elsewhere in free agency. On the bright side, the rotation would be completely set with him, Ranger Suarez, Jake Bennett, Payton Tolle and Garrett Crochet. Then, could the Red Sox trade someone like Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck or Kutter Crawford? It wouldn't be the craziest idea, by any means.

Also, if the Red Sox shelled out that type of cash right away, it would be hard to believe that Boston would also then shop at the very top of the free agent market.

A decision is coming and it will happen right after the World Series. Afterward, the Red Sox can plan accordingly based on what happens with Gray.