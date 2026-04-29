Top 3 Options If Red Sox Go External to Replace Alex Cora As Manager

The dust is starting to settle on Alex Cora's firing as Boston Red Sox manager, which means it's time to start deep-diving on who his replacement might be.

Yes, Chad Tracy has the interim tag and guided the Red Sox to two wins in his first three games at the helm. We're not here to suggest that Tracy should or shouldn't keep the job long-term, but we definitely need to consider the possibility that Boston will need to go external.

If that's the case, and Craig Breslow does a league-wide sweep to find his next skipper, who are the most attractive names from a very subjective point of view? We're glad you asked.

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1. Rocco Baldelli

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli (5) talks with umpire Vic Carapazza (19) before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

By and large, Baldelli was considered a good bench boss with the Minnesota Twins, who he managed from 2019 until the end of last year. He went 527-505 over that seven-year stretch and in 2023, he guided the Twins to their first playoff win and series win since 2004.

Plus, Baldelli is a Rhode Island native who played for the Red Sox (as well as the division-rival Tampa Bay Devil Rays) during his playing career.

2. Omar López

Mar 17, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela first baseman Willson Contreras (L) reacts with manager Omar Lopez (R) after defeating the United States during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Championship game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Good vibes go a long way, and López just managed three of the Red Sox's best players -- first baseman Willson Contreras, starting pitcher Ranger Suárez, and right fielder Wilyer Abreu -- to a World Baseball Classic title with Team Venezuela last month.

Currently, López serves as the Houston Astros' bench coach, which is intriguing because Houston's manager, Joe Espada, is seemingly on the hot seat. If he can be pried loose from the organization he's been with since 1999, he'd be a fun wild card.

3. George Lombard

Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard (26) in the dugout during the first inning between Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lombard currently serves as the Detroit Tigers' bench coach, but he began his coaching career in the minor leagues with the Red Sox from 2010 to 2015. He looks as though he'll be one of the hot names on the end-of-year coaching circuit, especially if he can help AJ Hinch guide the Tigers to a third-straight playoff appearance.

Is it a little crazy to think about hiring the father of New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect to be the new skipper in Boston? Perhaps, but it's also got the potential to become one of the more fascinating family dynamics in all of sports.