Alex Cora Addresses Red Sox Outfield Logjam on Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox's first lineup of the 2026 Major League Baseball season didn't surprise from an outfield perspective.

One of the stories of the offseason for Boston was the club's surplus of outfielders. The second the 2025 season ended, speculation immediately popped up about whether Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu could be traded for pitching. The future of Masataka Yoshida, who doesn't have a very clear pathway to playing time, also was under a microscope.

Fast forward a few months and Duran, Abreu, Yoshida, Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela are all still in town and on the club's Opening Day roster. Last year, there were questions about the Red Sox's outfield surplus, but Anthony began the season down in the minors and Yoshida was injured. It wasn't really an issue for most of the season. But right now, everyone is healthy and that means there are going to be times when guys don't get the playing time that they want. On Opening Day, the Red Sox opted to roll with Anthony in left field, Rafaela in center field, Abreu in right field and Duran as the team's designated hitter. Yoshida was the first player on the outside looking in.

Before the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora opened up about how he currently views the outfield, as transcribed by MLB.com Ian Browne.

The Red Sox outfield will be under a microscope

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a single in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"We'll see how it plays out," Cora said of the outfield, as transcribed by Browne. "I don't want Roman to become a DH. I don't want JD to become a DH. Like I said before, when Ceddanne doesn't play center field, JD will play center field. When Wilyer doesn't play right field, JD will play left field. Roman will play right. And then we have to mix in Masa.

"So I know it's going to be a topic throughout 162 plus and I respect that. But there's nothing behind it, analytic-wise, information-wise, they're really good at what they do, all of them. So, taking care of them physically is very important. Throughout the seasons, Willy hasn't been able to post every day. JD has been able to do that. Ceddanne towards the end of season has tailed off so having five is going to help us make sure everybody's fresh when it matters."

It's going to be a topic almost daily for this club. But that isn't a bad thing. The Red Sox have the best overall outfield in the game. There are 29 other teams out there that surely would love to have Boston's group of five. Right now, it's viewed as a surplus. But the luxury is that if any of the group gets hurt, the Red Sox are still completely covered. It's a 162-game season. Injuries are going to come. There will be times when some of these guys will be banged up. The Red Sox have the coverage to get through.

So, right now on Opening Day it is a question. But that doesn't mean it's a negative, by any means.