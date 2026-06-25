Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow's Seat Getting Hotter and Hotter in Boston

Changes have already come to the Boston Red Sox organization this season and there will be more to come.

Boston shocked the baseball world back towards the end of April as it cut ties with former manager Alex Cora, along with a handful of coaches. Boston moved on when the season looked bad, but not over. The Red Sox were 10-17 at the time with just 27 games under their belt. The Red Sox turned to interim manager Chad Tracy and just haven't been able to consistently stack up wins. Right now, the Red Sox are 32-46 on the season. Since Tracy took over, the Red Sox are 22-29. They were seven games below .500 when Cora was fired and have added another seven games below .500 with Tracy.

Cora wasn't the problem and Tracy likely isn't either. Boston has dealt with big injuries that have hurt the club, like losing Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet and Trevor Story. But this offense also just hasn't been built to contend. The pitching is great. But the offense wasn't deep on paper coming into the season and already was in disaster territory before Anthony and Story landed on the Injured List. Just an all-around tough showing for the organization.

Between now and Aug. 3, we're likely going to see a few veterans dealt elsewhere unless Boston can go on some sort of long winning streak. Also, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is someone to watch closely. Boston made it clear earlier in June that Breslow's job was safe. But the losses have piled up since. At some point, whether during the season or just after it ends, Breslow's job certainly will be up in the air. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic added fuel to that fire on Thursday by saying the "only question" is when Breslow will be fired, not if.

Craig Breslow May Not Have A Long-Term Future In Boston

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It’s obvious where this is heading, particularly with an ownership that is forever in search of someone to blame," Rosenthal wrote. "Breslow is in third season. His predecessors — Ben Cherington, Dave Dombrowski and Chaim Bloom — all were fired in their fourth. When assessing Breslow’s body of work, it’s doubtful ownership would determine he warrants one more shot.

"The deadline is five and a half weeks away. Breslow is not yet ready to give up on the season. And even when he does, Sonny Gray, Aroldis Chapman and Co. will bring only so much. Breslow is next, all right. The only question is when."

The Red Sox have made moves a bit early at times when it has come to decision-makers, but clearly something is off with this Boston club. Breslow has made a few great moves, like bringing in Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Crochet, Chapman. But there have been some public misses, like letting Alex Bregman go, miscommunication and failed return from the Rafael Devers deal, and the Chris Sale trade, among others. Breslow has proven he can build a pitching staff. But can he build an offense? That's the problem at hand right now and Boston has shown that it can consistently.