Red Sox Trade Tiers: Who's Untouchable and Who's on the Way Out?

When the Boston Red Sox kicked off a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies earlier in the week, the hope was that it would be a way for the club to springboard itself closer to .500.

That is not what happened, though.

Boston dropped two of its three games against the Rockies and now is 32-46 on the season. It's a shocking fall from grace for the Red Sox, to say the least. Right now, the Red Sox have the worst record in the American League. The Los Angeles Angels are tied with Boston from the perspective of games back in the American League Wild Card race, but Boston is technically behind based on winning percentage. The Angels are 34-48 on the season with a .415 winning percentage. The Red Sox are also six games out of a Wild Card spot, but they have a .410 winning percentage.

It's been a brutal season, to say the least. Now, the Red Sox will begin a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

With the trade deadline inching closer and the Red Sox's struggles continuing, there's a very real chance that this club is going to end up selling off pieces. But who should be on the move? Let's break down the biggest names in Boston and put them into tiers: untouchable, not unless blown away, tough to move, and gone.

Untouchable

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

When it comes to the future of the Red Sox, they do have a few core pieces who shouldn't go anywhere. They are: Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet, Ceddanne Rafaela, Ranger Suárez, and Connelly Early. If you look at the roster right now, this is the group that absolutely shouldn't go anywhere. Wilyer Abreu is close to this group. Some would say he should be here. Some would say otherwise.

Not Unless Blown Away

Jun 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) rounds the bases on an RBI triple in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This is where Abreu falls on our list. Boston shouldn't trade him, but it also shouldn't slam the door closed. What if someone made some sort of ridiculous offer? Beyond Abreu, the guys who fall in this category are: Willson Contreras, Marcelo Mayer, Garrett Whitlock, and Caleb Durbin. Contreras has been a breath of fresh air and Boston should try to ride it out with him. Mayer has gotten a lot of heat, but let's not forget that he's 23 years old. You can build the bullpen around Whitlock. Durbin has turned his season around and now is very intriguing. If his bat continues to play as it has over the last month, Boston will be just fine at third base.

Tough To Move

Jun 10, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) reacts to a strike during the second inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

While the Red Sox may want to trade guys away like Masataka Yoshida or Trevor Story, but it's certainly unlikely. There's too much money attached.

Gone

Jun 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

If the Red Sox are going to open up the floodgates, then we're going to see some serious talent on the move. The guys to watch are Sonny Gray, Aroldis Chapman, Jarren Duran, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Danny Coulombe and Tyron Guerrero, among others.