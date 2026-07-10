Red Sox 36-Year-Old Star Could Still Be Traded This Summer

The Boston Red Sox are red-hot right now and are inching closer and closer to a playoff spot.

Who saw this coming a few weeks ago? Certainly, not many people. But the Red Sox have gotten hot and have made things interesting, at least. Boston is 11-2 over its last 13 games and now is just five games under .500. This is certainly a shocker because before this recent hot streak, the Red Sox were 14 games below .500. Now, the Red Sox are just 2 1/2 games out of a playoff spot and are in the hunt.

Boston has clearly shown what it can do over the last two weeks. Now, it shouldn't completely make fans forget about the first few months of the season, but this team has shown that it is taking steps in the right direction. For now, the club should at least get the benefit of nothing being talked about as a seller every day. Boston is right in the mix for a playoff spot and isn't even in last place in the American League East anymore. In fact, Boston and the Toronto Blue Jays are tied for third place in the division. Still, on Friday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column of 12 pitchers who could be traded this summer and the Red Sox were represented by Sonny Gray.

The Red Sox Are Turning Things Around

Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The 36-year-old has pitched in three postseasons during his career, posting a 3.26 ERA in six October starts," Feinsand wrote. "The Red Sox are only 2 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot despite their 43-48 record, so how Boston fares in the coming weeks could determine whether Gray -- who has said he is open to waiving his no-trade clause in the right scenario -- could be on the move."

Two weeks ago, this wouldn't have been a hot take, by any means. Gray even noted that he was "open" to talking to the Red Sox about waiving his no-trade clause. But the Red Sox don't have to do this right now. Boston is playing well enough — thanks in large part to its dominant rotation — to believe in this turnaround.

Gray has been hot topic because he has been incredible this season and he is 10-1 on the season with a 2.61 ERA in 16 starts. Reports have surfaced indicating that the Atlanta Braves are interested in him. Every team in baseball should be interested in him.

But for now, this chatter should stop. At this moment, Boston looks like it can make some noise. Because of that, it shouldn't be talked about as a seller every day. There are plenty of other hurlers that should be talked about as a trade chip right now than Gray. Boston shouldn't move him.