Why This Could Be Most Important Offseason Yet for Red Sox's Front Office

The Boston Red Sox have a long, and intriguing offseason, ahead.

Last offseason, the discourse around Boston centered on whether the club would find a way to bring back Alex Bregman and add power to the lineup. Boston got back to the postseason in 2025 and looked to take the next step in the progression. In the offseason, Boston added elite pitching (Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez). Plus, Boston added big-time offensive pieces, including Willson Contreras and Caleb Durbin. It was a good offseason, although Boston took some heat for losing Bregman and not adding more power.

That heat intensified when the 2026 season began and Boston struggled out of the gate. Alex Cora and a handful of coaches were fired and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow appeared to be on the hot seat, before the club completely flipped the season on its head and earned a spot in the playoffs. Breslow and manager Chad Tracy are here to stay, but that doesn't make this offseason any less important. After losing to the New York Yankees in the wild-card round in two straight seasons, Boston needs to take a step forward this offseason.

It's A Big Offseason For Boston

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy (17) and catcher Adley Rutschman (31) walk to the mound for a pitching change during the fifth inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston spent years building up the core, which led to guys like Roman Anthony, Payton Tolle, Ceddanne Rafaela, Brayan Bello and more on the big league roster. Plus, Boston has supplemented the roster with guys like Contreras, Durbin, Garrett Crochet, Adley Rutschman, Aroldis Chapman, Suarez and many more.

The window to win is right now. This offseason, the Red Sox don't have to worry much about losing guys in free agency. Gray is the biggest internal free agency decision for the franchise. He has a mutual option that isn't likely to be picked up, but he made it clear he's open to pitching in Boston again. Next offseason, things will be different. Barring extensions, Rutschman, Chapman, Tanner Houck, Johan Oviedo and Masataka Yoshida will all be free agents. Contreras has a $20 million club option that the club will have to make a decision on. Garrett Whitlock has a $10.5 million option the club will have to decide on. Plus, Trevor Story will have a $25 million club option to decide on.

Next offseason, there could certainly be more turnover, which is why the Red Sox need to strike right now. They have the pieces to go on a run. This offseason, they need to find ways to improve, like adding more power. Next offseason, they're going to have to improve while also filling holes left by guys going to free agency.

Boston's window to contend is open right now. The Red Sox need to make the most of it.