Red Sox Fan Favorite Undergoes Surgery With an Eye Towards 2027

Boston Red Sox infielder Caleb Durbin was hindered in the second half of the 2026 Major League Baseball season by an injured pinky. On Sunday, the Red Sox announced that Durbin has undergone surgery to repair the injury with eyes towards the 2027 campaign, as shared by The Boston Globe's Tim Healey.

"The Red Sox announced Sunday morning that Durbin had surgery last week to reconstruct the middle knuckle/joint of his left fifth finger," Healey wrote. "Durbin injured that pinkie twice during the season, in late June and early August, and both times elected to play through pain — even as the injury rendered him unable to straighten the finger for the final two months."

It was announced that Durbin specifically underwent a " left fifth finger PIP joint reconstruction" surgery to repair the injury that had been nagging for the last two months, or so, of the season. Now, he has at least four months to recover ahead of Spring Training in February, if everything begins as planned. The 2027 season will kick off in five months in March, if the ongoing labor negotiations don't impact the campaign.

Back in late June, Durbin suffered a "left fifth finger subluxation," but he continued to play through it. In August, Durbin hurt it further.

The Red Sox Infielder Underwent Finger Surgery

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) throws out New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (not pictured) during the eighth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Durbin's final 45 games of the 2026 regular season, he slashed .240/.360/.301 with a .661 OPS, two home runs, 11 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 22 walks and three doubles. In comparison, in the 30 games beforehand, Durbin got hot and slashed .303/.394/.459 with an .852 OPS, four home runs, 17 RBIs and five doubles. As the season progressed, Durbin's power was zapped, arguably thanks in large part due to the pinky injury.

The 26-year-old now has undergone surgery to correct the injury ahead of the 2027 campaign.

This is for the best. If the Red Sox can get a version of Durbin closer to how he played throughout the summer when Boston was at its best, that immediately makes Boston's lineup better. Now, of course, injuries are always going to pop up in some way, shape or form throughout a season. For the Red Sox, their biggest weakness on paper is the offense. But if the Red Sox can get a healthy Durbin, Curtis Mead, Roman Anthony and a full season of Adley Rutschman, all of a sudden power doesn't look like as much of an issue as initially expected.

Over the last year, the Red Sox have done a very good job adding guys with control beyond just the 2026 campaign. That's why the Red Sox don't need to look at third base, first base, second base or behind the plate for a starter at this moment this offseason.

Durbin is trending up and so is the Red Sox in general.