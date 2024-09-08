Cincinnati Reds Shut Out By New York Mets 4-0 on Saturday
The Cincinnati Reds (68-75) fell to the New York Mets (78-64) 4-0 on Saturday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Four-Run Sixth Inning for Mets
Jakob Junis had pitched really well for five innings (more on him in a moment) but Sam Moll came in the sixth and could not record an out. Harrison Bader homered off him, then Francisco Lindor walked and Brandon Nimmo drew a hit-by-pitch by sticking his elbow guard in the path of a Moll offering.
Lindor and Nimmo both eventually scored on hits given up by Carson Spiers. Pete Alonso also scored after he singled off Spiers and that gave the Mets a 4-0 lead heading to the 7th.
That was it for the scoring in this game
Junis’ fine five
Jakob Junis pitched five innings of shutout baseball and allowed just two base runners. He struck out five Mets on the night. He was perfect through 3 2/3 until a missed called third strike kept an at-bat going. The next pitch was ball four.
Junis now has started two games for the Reds, including August 27th against the Oakland A’s in Cincinnati. In those two starts, he has combined for nine innings and no runs allowed.
Up Next
The Reds and Mets will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:40 ET.
News and Notes
The Reds are now 21-26 against the Mets in their current home stadium of Citi Field.
The Reds have been shut out 13 times.
