Postgame Takeaways: Rhett Lowder Records First Win as Reds Sweep Astros
The Cincinnati Reds (68-73) beat the Houston Astros (75-65) 1-0 on Thursday afternoon to secure the series sweep.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Lowder Shines in Second Start
In just his second Major League start, Rhett Lowder dominated a good Astros offense. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and did not allow a run. The right-hander gave up four hits, walked four, and struck out three.
He has given up just two earned runs in his two starts with the Reds.
Tony Santillan and Alexis Diaz combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings to shut the door and secure the series sweep.
France's Big Series
Ty France was 9-11 in the series against the Astros and he came up big again on Thursday afternoon. In the seventh inning with the game tied at zero, France hit a deep drive into the left field seats to give the Reds a 1-0 lead, the only run they would need.
It was France's 12th home run of the season.
Up Next
The Reds head to New York to play the Mets on Friday at 7:10 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds have beaten the Astros in nine consecutive games.
- The Reds are 13-26 in one-run games.
- It was just the ninth time all season that the Reds have won scoring three or fewer runs. (9-50)
- The Reds are 58-34 when they hit at least one home run.
