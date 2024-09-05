Cincinnati Reds Injury Updates: What We Know About Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and Others
The Cincinnati Reds have been riddled with injuries all season long. Here is the latest on what we know according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com:
Hunter Greene was placed on the injured list on August 17 with elbow soreness. He threw his first bullpen on September 5 and there is belief he will pitch again this season.
Andrew Abbott has been on the injured list since August 23 with a left shoulder strain. Abbott was cleared to start throwing on September 4 and there is hope that he will return this season.
Jeimer Candelario was hit by a pitch on August 18 and placed on the injured list with a fractured left big toe. He is still experiencing discomfort and has been limited in what he can do. His estimated return is to be determined.
Nick Lodolo went on the injured list on August 27 with a left middle finger sprain. He will have his finger in a splint for two weeks and there is a chance that this is a season-ending injury.
Matt McLain has missed the entire season due to left shoulder surgery. McLain is now pain-free and has been cleared to resume baseball activity. The Reds have not ruled him out from returning this season.
Graham Ashcraft has been on the injured list with a right elbow strain. He is scheduled to start throwing off a mound on September 17 but is out for the season.
Ian Gibaut has missed the entire season due to a right forearm strain and a right calf strain. He is scheduled to throw live batting practice on September 6 and begin a rehab assignment on September 15.
Stuart Fairchild had season-ending surgery to repair the torn ligament in his left thumb. Fairchild is expected to be healthy for spring training in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast