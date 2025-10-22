MLB Analyst Believes Reds Could Trade for Familiar Face to Bolster Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to shop starting pitcher Sonny Gray this offseason, and one MLB analyst thinks the Reds could be a long shot to land the veteran right-hander.
Gray, 36, is entering the final year of his three-year, $75 million deal that he signed with the Cardinals. St. Louis does have a club option for $30 million for 2027.
"It was with the Reds that Gray turned his career around after leaving New York, and he pitched to a 3.49 ERA across three seasons in Cincinnati," Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors wrote. "He signed an extension with the club once before, so his no-trade clause would likely be a non-issue, and the Reds were connected to him both during his last trip through free agency and even on the trade market last year. It would stand to reason that there could be some interest between the two sides once again, but the Reds’ limited budget makes a trade hard to envision given that they already have a rotation of Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, Brady Singer, and Nick Lodolo locked in for 2026..."
Cincinnati surprised a lot of people last offseason when they went out and traded for Brady Singer from the Kansas City Royals.
"I was so happy that when you think you have enough pitching, go get more,"Reds Manager Francona said last offseason on the Reds Hot Stove Show. "If it ends up where we have to maybe aggravate someone and send them down or put them in the bullpen, you know what, good for us."
The Reds once again have plenty of pitching depth so it would be a surprise to see the Reds reunite with Gray for $25 million, but then again, nobody saw them trading for a starter last offseason.
Gray had a down season in 2025, but still made 32 starts. His ERA was 4.28, the highest since 2018, his last season with the New York Yankees.
The right-hander has pitched for the Athletics, the Reds, the Cardinals, the Twins, and the Yankees in his 13-year career. He was drafted in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics and made his MLB debut on July 10, 2013, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
I understand the importance of pitching, but I'd prefer the Reds to invest this money in a middle-of-the-order bat rather than acquiring another pitcher.
You can see Deed's full article here.
