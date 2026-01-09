Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have signed utility player Garrett Hampson to a minor league deal, according to the team's minor league transaction log.

Hampson spent part of the 2025 season with the Reds, appearing in 19 games and going 3-18 with an extra-base hit.

The veteran has also played for the Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Arizona Diamondbacks in his eight-year MLB career.

Hampson is known for his speed and defense and provides versatility defensively, having played first base, second base, third base, shortstop, left field, right field, and center field throughout his career.

The 31-year-old was drafted in the third round by the Colorado Rockies in the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut on July 21, 2018, against the Diamondbacks and went 1-3 with an RBI.

Hampson provides Cincinnati with valuable minor league depth. While it’s possible he could appear on the roster at some point this season, an extended role at the major league level would likely indicate unforeseen issues elsewhere on the roster.

