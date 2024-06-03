Cincinnati Reds vs Colorado Rockies Series Preview: Can the Reds Win Second-Straight Series?
The Cincinnati Reds are in Colorado for a three-game series against the Rockies at Coors Field starting on Monday night.
While the Reds and the Rockies are below .500 on the season, both teams have had a lot of success of late. The Reds come into the series winning six of their last nine games, while the Rockies have won five of their last nine.
The Reds currently sit at 26-33, last in the NL Central, while the Rockies are currently 21-37, last in the NL West.
Andrew Abbott will be going up against Ryan Feltner in game one of the series. Abbott is coming off his worst start of the season, giving up six runs and seven hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Abbott has been one of the Reds’ most consistent starters on the season, posting a 3.29 ERA and striking out 46 in 63 innings.
Feltner comes into the game with a 5.46 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings. His last time out, he got knocked around by the Guardians, surrendering seven runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.
In game two of the series, Frankie Montas will face off against Ty Blach. After a strong start to the year, Montas has struggled recently. He boasts a 4.60 ERA on the season, but over his last seven games, his ERA is 5.93. Opponents are hitting .273 against him over that span.
Blach enters the series with a 4.15 ERA over five starts for the Rockies. In his last start against the Guardians, he threw seven strong innings, allowing only two runs on six hits, while striking out five.
Graham Ashcraft will go up against Dakota Hudson in the series finale. Ashcraft, like Montas, has struggled of late. He has a 4.76 ERA on the season with a .270 batting average against. However, in the past five games he has a 6.38 ERA and opponents have posted a .296 batting average.
Hudson has a 5.02 ERA to go along with 31 strikeouts In 57 1/3 innings and 11 starts. In his last start, he threw a gem against the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing seven innings or one run, four-hit baseball, while striking out three.
The Reds face off against the Rockies in game one of the series at 8:40 ET on Monday night.
