3 Cincinnati Reds Prospects Most Likely to Get Called Up in 2nd Half of Season

With the Cincinnati Reds currently owning a 43-52 record and over 15 games out of the National League Central, it certainly feels like they'll be heavy sellers at the trade deadline.

Here are three prospects who have yet to make their major league debut that I believe have the best chance of getting called up during the second half of the season.

Hector Rodriguez

Feb 17, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (43) during media day in Goodyear, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the easiest pick of them all. Barring an injury, it feels all but certain that we will see Hector Rodriguez make his big league debut in the second half.

Rodriguez was aquired from the New York Mets for Tyler Naquin years ago.

Since then, he's done nothing but hit the cover off of the ball. In 89 games, he's slashing .284/.364/.546 with 42 extra-base hits. Rodriguez chased over 46% of the time in Triple-A last season, but he's got that number down to 34% this season. That is a number that is still too high, but if he continues to work on it, he's got a chance to do damage with the Reds. It's a matter of when and not if we see Rodriguez in the second half.

Hunter Parks

While you're not going to see Hunter Parks on many top prospect lists, he's had a phenomenal season. Starting the year with Double-A Chattanooga, Parks did not give up an earned run in 11 appearances and 15 innings.

Since being called up to Triple-A, he's come back down to earth. He's given up 12 earned runs on 20 hits in just over 17 innings with the Bats. Parks is a converted starter that the Reds took in the 8th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Reds have a plethora of relievers on expiring contracts that they'll likely move at the deadline. If that's the case, we will likely see Parks get a chance at some point this season.

Carter Graham

Reds prospect Carter Graham played part of the 2025 season for the Daytona Tortugas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter Graham is another player that you're not going to see ranked super high on any prospect lists. Before this season, Graham had struggled offensively throughout his minor league career. But this season, he's found something. Starting the year with High-A Dayton, Graham slashed .322/.450/.614 with 34 extra-base hits in 43 games.

That earned him a promotion to Double-A Chattanooga.

He's continued to hit there, slashing .370 /.463/.630 with six extra-base hits in 12 games with the Lookouts.

"While Graham has never carried huge strikeout rates, the big right-handed hitter had scuffled over the first couple of years of his career with his overall approach," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He'd always been a bit of an aggressive hitter, but he was chasing too much, especially against breaking stuff. That improved markedly in 2026 and that, along with an ability to loft the ball more consistently, allowed him to get to his considerable raw power, especially to his pull side."

Graham is probably the least likely of the three to get called up since he's still at Double-A. But if he keeps hitting the way he has, and with him turning 25 later this year, I wouldn't be surprised if the Reds get aggressive and give him a shot.