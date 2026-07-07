Absolutely Biggest Need the Cincinnati Reds Must Address in the MLB Draft

Some folks in the Cincinnati Reds fan base may have you believe that the 2026 season is already over. Well, those people are probably right.

After a downright depressing series against the Milwaukee Brewers and another nail in the coffin series with the Baltimore Orioles over this past weekend, it's clear that a rebuild is staring this franchise down once again.

So, if you're in the business of looking ahead toward the future, the 2026 MLB Draft is just a few days away. On July 11th and 12th, franchises around the league will be looking to find their next superstar. For the Reds, there is one move the team has to make during the draft.

Find A Bat, Please!

Jul 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of the field during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I wish I could earn the salary of Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall, I think he and I should definitely be on the same page as to what the team is looking for in the draft. The Reds needed an outfield bat yesterday, but they can fix all that with one selection later this week.

The Reds have had a revolving door in the outfield in manager Terry Francona's year and a half with the franchise. Players like Will Benson, Rece Hinds, and currently Noelvi Marte have been the guys given that open opportunity in the outfield, and as we know, none of them have made a permanent mark on the situation.

It goes even further than the three players listed above. TJ Friedl has not been the player this team expected him to be. Francona gave Friedl every chance to be the everyday center fielder. That ended with Friedl recently taking a trip to Louisville to join the AAA club before his most recent return.

Jul 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Matt McLain (9) catches a fly out hit by Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (not pictured) in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries to Blake Dunn and Dane Myers have put the Reds in quite a pickle when it comes to outfield lineups. Francona has now had to use Matt McLain out in center field.

It's probably fair to say that every name listed so far in this story is more than likely not going to be a long-term fix for this outfield. The Reds could choose a lot of avenues with their first pick in the draft. But the biggest issue facing this team right now is that outside of JJ Bleday, they do not have a trustworthy bat in the outfield.

No one is going to argue that the Reds could honestly pick the best available player when the 18th pick is on the clock. However, it does feel like an outfield bat is the greatest need.