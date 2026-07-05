Best MLB Draft Picks in Cincinnati Reds History
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Given the way the 2026 season has gone for the Cincinnati Reds, it's never too early for the fan base to look ahead toward the future.
Will the team be buying or selling at the trade deadline? The answer is probably obvious. But let's take a closer look at the upcoming MLB Draft. The draft will take place on July 11th and 12th. It will be a time when the franchise will hope to find a pillar for the future.
Before we get there, though, let's dive into the best. Here's a closer look at some of the best draft picks who left their mark on the Reds franchise.
Johnny Bench
We're starting with Reds royalty. Catcher Johnny Bench was a second-round selection of the Reds back in the 1965 MLB Draft. Easily one of the best selections this franchise has ever made, or will ever make.
Joey Votto
Joseph Daniel Votto was another second-round selection for the Reds who turned into one of the greatest players in franchise history. The 2002 selection is a National League MVP and a staple of this franchise, and one that should be celebrated every season.
Ken Griffey Sr.
Ken Griffey Sr. may be often overlooked due to the legacy his son built, but the Reds Hall of Famer created his own legacy in the Queen City. A 29th-round selection in the 1969 draft, Griffey Sr. went on to be a part of one of the greatest eras in Reds baseball history.
Eric Davis
The original 44, Eric Davis is one of the best players ever to wear a Reds jersey. An eighth-round pick in the 1980 draft, Davis spent nine seasons with the Reds and created a legacy that will be remembered for eternity.
Reggie Sanders
A seventh-round pick in the 1987 MLB Draft, Reggie Sanders is another legendary figure in Reds baseball history. Sanders spent eight seasons in Cincinnati and, in that time, earned his lone MLB All-Star selection.
Tom Browning
One of the greatest pitchers in Reds history, Tom Browning, was selected by the team in the ninth round of the 1982 draft. A member of the 1990 World Series Reds squad, Browning finished his career with 123 wins.
Chris Sabo
The iconic four-eyed Reds third baseman Chris Sabo is one of the greatest draft picks in franchise history. The Reds took Sabo in the second round of the 1982 draft, and the rest is history.
Adam Dunn
One of the most beloved Reds of the 2000s is Adam Dunn. Dunn was selected in the second round of the 1998 MLB Draft by the Reds and instantly became a fan favorite. Dunn finished his career with 462 home runs, hitting 270 of those with the Reds.
Jay Bruce
For a millennial Reds fan, Jay Bruce may be the owner of the most iconic moment of their lifetime. Bruce will forever be known for his division clinching home run in 2010, but he was once the first-round selection of the Reds back in 2005. Thou shalt never say a bad word about "Bruuuuuuuuuuce."
Paul O'Neill
Paul O'Neill is a legend among two historic franchises. A fourth-round pick for the Reds back in the 1981 draft, O'Neill spent eight seasons in Cincinnati before going to play for the New York Yankees for nine seasons.
The move to New York obviously turned out to be a smart one, but one has to wonder where O'Neill's legacy would be with the Reds if he had been in Cincinnati longer.
Barry Larkin
It makes me feel a thousand years old that a whole generation will see Barry Larkin as the legend up in the booth for the Reds. There was a time when every kid, myself included, had to have a Larkin glove during our Little League careers.
One of the best to ever do it, Larkin was a first-round selection for the Reds back in the 1985 draft and is always in the discussion when the debate of a Reds Mount Rushmore comes up.
There are some names that I missed along the way while making this list. It was a task that was never going to make everyone happy. This list was a fun look back on the history of the franchise and proof that they sometimes can make really good decisions.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93