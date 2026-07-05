Best MLB Draft Picks in Cincinnati Reds History

Given the way the 2026 season has gone for the Cincinnati Reds, it's never too early for the fan base to look ahead toward the future.

Will the team be buying or selling at the trade deadline? The answer is probably obvious. But let's take a closer look at the upcoming MLB Draft. The draft will take place on July 11th and 12th. It will be a time when the franchise will hope to find a pillar for the future.

Before we get there, though, let's dive into the best. Here's a closer look at some of the best draft picks who left their mark on the Reds franchise.

Johnny Bench

Johnny Bench during a ceremony at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park in 2017. Syndication Usa Today | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We're starting with Reds royalty. Catcher Johnny Bench was a second-round selection of the Reds back in the 1965 MLB Draft. Easily one of the best selections this franchise has ever made, or will ever make.

Joey Votto

Reds first baseman Joey Votto dabs in front of fans during a curtain call on June 30. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joseph Daniel Votto was another second-round selection for the Reds who turned into one of the greatest players in franchise history. The 2002 selection is a National League MVP and a staple of this franchise, and one that should be celebrated every season.

Ken Griffey Sr.

Jun 1978; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Ken Griffey Sr. (30) in action during the 1978 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ken Griffey Sr. may be often overlooked due to the legacy his son built, but the Reds Hall of Famer created his own legacy in the Queen City. A 29th-round selection in the 1969 draft, Griffey Sr. went on to be a part of one of the greatest eras in Reds baseball history.

Eric Davis

Jun 10, 1991; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Eric Davis at bat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Riverfront Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The original 44, Eric Davis is one of the best players ever to wear a Reds jersey. An eighth-round pick in the 1980 draft, Davis spent nine seasons with the Reds and created a legacy that will be remembered for eternity.

Reggie Sanders

Unknown date 1995; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Reggie Sanders (16) slides into 2nd base ahead of the tag by Montreal Expos infielder Mark Grudzielanek (4) during the 1995 season at Three Rivers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A seventh-round pick in the 1987 MLB Draft, Reggie Sanders is another legendary figure in Reds baseball history. Sanders spent eight seasons in Cincinnati and, in that time, earned his lone MLB All-Star selection.

Tom Browning

March 31, 2003: Former Reds pitcher and parade grand marshal Tom Browning waves to the crowd as the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade rolls down Fifth Street before the Reds Opening game. No Title | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the greatest pitchers in Reds history, Tom Browning, was selected by the team in the ninth round of the 1982 draft. A member of the 1990 World Series Reds squad, Browning finished his career with 123 wins.

Chris Sabo

Jun 10, 1991; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Reds infielder Chris Sabo against the Philadelphia Phillies at Riverfront Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The iconic four-eyed Reds third baseman Chris Sabo is one of the greatest draft picks in franchise history. The Reds took Sabo in the second round of the 1982 draft, and the rest is history.

Adam Dunn

JULY 30, 2003: Adam Dunn gets congratulated by his teammates after driving in the game winning run over the Colorado Rockies in the 10th inning to give new Reds manager Dave Miley his first win. No Title | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most beloved Reds of the 2000s is Adam Dunn. Dunn was selected in the second round of the 1998 MLB Draft by the Reds and instantly became a fan favorite. Dunn finished his career with 462 home runs, hitting 270 of those with the Reds.

Jay Bruce

May 1, 2014: Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jay Bruce (32) waits for his time to bat during their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Reds | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a millennial Reds fan, Jay Bruce may be the owner of the most iconic moment of their lifetime. Bruce will forever be known for his division clinching home run in 2010, but he was once the first-round selection of the Reds back in 2005. Thou shalt never say a bad word about "Bruuuuuuuuuuce."

Paul O'Neill

Yankees legend and YES Network TV analyst Paul O Neill talks with the media at Wolf & Warrior Brewing on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 for the relaunch of Warrior 21 beer. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul O'Neill is a legend among two historic franchises. A fourth-round pick for the Reds back in the 1981 draft, O'Neill spent eight seasons in Cincinnati before going to play for the New York Yankees for nine seasons.

The move to New York obviously turned out to be a smart one, but one has to wonder where O'Neill's legacy would be with the Reds if he had been in Cincinnati longer.

Barry Larkin

1995, Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin in action at Riverfront Stadium during the 1995 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It makes me feel a thousand years old that a whole generation will see Barry Larkin as the legend up in the booth for the Reds. There was a time when every kid, myself included, had to have a Larkin glove during our Little League careers.

One of the best to ever do it, Larkin was a first-round selection for the Reds back in the 1985 draft and is always in the discussion when the debate of a Reds Mount Rushmore comes up.

There are some names that I missed along the way while making this list. It was a task that was never going to make everyone happy. This list was a fun look back on the history of the franchise and proof that they sometimes can make really good decisions.