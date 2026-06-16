Chase Burns' Dominance Puts Him Among the Greatest Stretches in Reds History

The Reds beat the New York Mets on Monday night, 12-0, behind a big night from Eugenio Suarez and a dominant night from Chase Burns on the mound.

Burns tossed five scoreless innings. The right-hander gave up four hits and three walks, but struck out seven. He threw 64 of his 100 pitches for strikes and lowered his season ERA to 2.01.

The former first-round draft pick continues to make history. Burns has given up two runs or less in 11 consecutive starts, which is the second-best in Reds history since 1901. Edinson Volquez had a stretch in 2008 where he had 12 straight starts allowing two runs or less.

According to RedsFan_Brandon on X, Burns is just the 40th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to record at least 11 consecutive starts of five or more innings while allowing two runs or fewer.

The achievement puts him in elite company and makes him just the second Reds pitcher ever to accomplish the feat, joining Johnny Cueto. The all-time Major League record belongs to Zack Greinke, who put together a streak of 18 consecutive starts.

Burns has been everything the Reds could have hoped for when they drafted him with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Eugenio Suarez Has Huge Night at the Plate

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a grand slam in the second inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It was a huge night at the plate for Eugenio Suarez, who has struggled offensively this season. Suarez hit two home runs in the first two innings on Monday night, including a grand slam that put Cincinnati up 9-0 in the second inning.

“For me, I feel great about my performance today," Suárez said. "That’s something I’ve been looking for, for a little bit. I’m being patient and continuing to do my thing out there and the results are going to be there like I always say.”

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke about how big it would be for Suarez to get hot at the plate.

“It would be huge," Francona said. "And the second one was really big because with two outs, to add four there, that was really big for us.”

The Reds will look to secure their first series victory in six tries on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park. Brady Singer is scheduled to start for Cincinnati, while the Mets will turn to Kodai Senga after placing Christian Scott on the injured list Monday.

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