Cincinnati Reds Activate Eugenio Suarez, Place Infielder on Injured List

The Cincinnati Reds activated Eugenio Suarez from the 10-day injured list and placed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the injured list with a lumbar bulging disc in his back, retro to May 21.

Suarez has been on the injured list for about a month with an oblique injury. Earlier this week, the veteran infielder appeared in two games with Triple-A Louisville on a minor league rehab assignment.

He went 1-7 with a ground-rule double in his two games.

Suarez was struggling before he landed on the injured list, slashing just .231/.300/.363 with six extra-base hits and just three home runs in 25 games with the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Back Issues Have Been a Problem

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) runs for first as he grounds out in the third inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ke'Bryan Hayes had has a brutal start to the year for the Reds slashing .142/.195/.225 with just five extra-base hits in 44 games for CIncinnati.

Hayes had has back issues for a while now so while some people may claim it's a phantom IL stint so that the Reds could avoid making a tough decision, it wouldn't be surprising if his back is actually acting up.

“For the most part, I’m pain free," Hayes told SI's Dominican Campbell in 2025. "It’s not 100%. Like I’m never gonna be, pre-how I felt, but if I can keep it to where it’s manageable to where, almost how I was feeling in 23’ at the end of the year. For the most part, day-to-day, like, I was feeling close to that 100%.

"So with the injury I have, it’s chronic. It’s not something that’s ever going to go away. It’s just how good can I manage it where my symptoms are pretty much non-existent.

Since he's been with the Reds, we haven't heard much on how his back has been doing, but with his struggles, it makes you wonder how much it's been bothering him.

C. Trent Rosecrans reported that his back has been bugging him on and off this year.

Third Base Going Forward?

May 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With Hayes out, Suarez and Sal Stewart will likely see the bulk of playing time at third base. Stewart will also continue to play first base and DH, while Suarez will likely DH when Stewart plays at third.

It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out, but the Reds are happy to have Suarez back.

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