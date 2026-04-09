Brady Singer No Match for the Marlins, Reds Winning Streak Ends At 5

You can't win them all, but it sure would be nice if they would! The Reds looked like they were going to extend the winning streak to six games after a two-out, two-run rally in the top of the first inning. That lead was quickly extinguished as Brady Singer's struggles were taken advantage of by the Miami Marlins. They answered in the bottom half of the first inning with two runs of their own.

It didn't get any better after that. Marlins were able to get six runs before Singer left the ball game, including a Griffin Conine two-run blast. His final line included 10 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, and he committed an error. He couldn't make it through the third inning.

The Reds' offense had opportunities, including an impressive moon shot by Sal Stewart, but their nine hits were not enough to overcome the hole Brady Singler left them in.

Here are our takeaways from the Reds 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.

The Return of TJ Friedl

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Let's look at the positives first. Reds fans have been concerned about Terry Lee (Friedl) since the beginning of the season, and rightfully so. He has not looked as confident at the plate or in the outfield. He started the season 2-26 at the plate, and after a three-hit effort tonight, he is 6 for his last 16.

Could it be that he is facing one of baseball's cheapest rosters? Maybe. However, he was in desperate need of some good outings and has delivered in this series so far. He has started to crouch with two strikes in the count, which has helped him extend at-bats. The Reds need him to regain that 2023 confidence, and after a few multi-hit performances, they are starting to see a glimmer.

Sal Stays Hot

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

You knew it was going to be a good series for the Reds' best offensive player in his return to his hometown. Sal has hit safely in every game this series with four RBI. He added two more hits tonight with a homerun that was obliterated to deep left field. The home run was hit while the camera was pointed at his family and friends, who were all in attendance and cheering him on.

The Reds only have two players hitting above .250 so far this season, which makes his .350 batting average all the more important. Runs are coming at a premium for this ball club, and they need Stewart to remain hot for as long as humanly possible. He joins Frank Robinson as the only Reds rookie to hit three home runs through the first 12 games of a season.

Brady Singer's Struggles Continue

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From the jump, it was evident it wasn't going to be his best day. He was unable to locate pitches near the bottom of the zone, which means everything was hanging right in the sweet spot for the Marlins lineup to capitalize.

Singer isn't in contention to be this club's ace, or anything remotely close to it. He does, however, have maybe the most important role in the rotation. That would be the "innings eater". The best part about his game is his unwavering ability to start every fifth day.

As noble as it is to always be healthy, part of being the "innings eater" is to give your club at least five quality innings to give your bullpen a break. This season, he has gone 4 IP, 5 IP, and now 2.2 innings pitched. He has given up 10 earned runs on 21 hits in only three starts.

It is still early in the season, but you have to wonder when Brady Singer is going to find his groove.

The Reds and Marlins will square off tomorrow in the series finale of this four game set at 12:10 pm. It will be Rhett Lowder (1.64 ERA) vs Max Meyer (4.66 ERA). The Reds look to win their third series out of their first four to open up the season.