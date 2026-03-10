Which Cincinnati Reds Prospects Actually Matter in 2026

CINCINNATI – The Reds prioritized depth this offseason, with the additions of JJ Bleday, Dane Myers, and the splash signing of Eugenio Suarez. They might not be as dependent on prospects coming up this season. Here are three names that may make an impact this year.

Sal Stewart - 1B/2B/3B (MLB)

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a homer in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at Camelback Ranch Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sal Stewart made his debut in September and instantly made an impact. He led the team in home runs with five that month and helped lead the Reds to their first postseason appearance since 2020. The 22-year-old made it a priority to slim down this offseason, in hopes to add longevity to his career, but also to prove to the coaches he can play more than just first base.

"I feel like it was best for me." Stewart said in an interview with FOX19's Joe Danneman. "I felt like it can give me more versatility as well for Tito to be like 'he actually can go play second, he can play third, he can play first. I felt like it was great overall and I'm super happy about it."

Stewart is considered a strong candidate by many to be in the running for Rookie of the Year in 2026. With the Reds adding slugger Eugenio Suarez, it not only adds protection to the lineup for both him and Elly De La Cruz, he provides mentorship to the youngster, something that a multitude of players have said about Suarez.

"Stewart, 22, can flat-out rake and he also works the count well, draws walks and avoids strikeouts, though he can still chase off the plate a bit too much," Bowden wrote. "He has strong exit velocity numbers and makes consistent sweet spot contact with the ability to use the whole field. He’s a below-average runner in terms of foot speed but a plus base-runner thanks to his instincts. If the Reds just leave him at first base and let him play every day, he could be a sleeper NL Rookie of the Year pick."

The Reds may have their next star slugger that they've been searching the better part of the last five years for.

Edwin Arroyo - Shortstop (Triple-A)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arroyo missed all of the 2024 season, similarly to Matt McLain, with shoulder surgery. He was zapped of his power in 2025. The switch-hitter had a good season for average, hitting .284, but he finished with just three home runs last season in Double-A Chattanooga. The 22-year-old was brought over in the Luis Castillo trade that year as a headlining prospect along with Noelvi Marte. Even though the power numbers weren't where he liked them to be, he is confident he can return to pre-injury form in 2026.

“I made some adjustments to put the ball more in the air,” Arroyo told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “I had a lot of hits last year. I’d like to have had more doubles, triples and homers. It’s coming. I won’t force it. It’ll happen if I put the ball in the air.”

The goal for Arroyo is to make the big leagues. He is just one step away from obtaining that goal, starting the season in Triple-A Louisville.

“I’ll do my best,” Arroyo said. “Obviously the goal (this year) is to make big leagues. Hopefully, I can make it happen.”

Eugenio Suarez is a fan of Arroyo, claiming that he can be a superstar. While some publications have outfielder Hector Rodriguez as the first prospect to be promoted this season, I tend to believe Arroyo will be that player. The Reds have a ton of outfield depth that is already Major League ready, and I don't see the Reds rushing the free-swinging Rodriguez just yet.

Chase Petty - Right Handed Pitcher (Triple-A)

Jun 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Chase Petty (61) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eleventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Chase Petty got his first taste of big league action in 2025, and it did not go well, to say the least. He was called up and made his Major League debut in a double-header matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals in April, allowing nine runs in 2 1/3 innings. Overall, he struggled at every level last year, finishing with a 6.39 ERA in Triple-A and a 19.50 ERA with Cincinnati.

“Aw man, he felt so bad," manager Terry Francona said. "He’s coming off the mountain. He’s wearing it. Just couldn’t get his fastball where he wanted it and paid heavily for it. His career is not going to be defined by tonight, and I believe that.”

This offseason, Petty added a new pitch grip, a kick changeup. He developed the new grip working at Baseball Performance Center.

“It’s almost like holding a circle change, spike up the middle finger on the seams and let it rip,”Petty told Goldsmith. “When it’s good, it’s going to be really good.”

One thing to remember about Chase Petty is that he is just 22 years old. He's going into his fifth season in the organization after coming over in the Sonny Gray trade with Minnesota. He is younger than Brady Singer, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott when they made their debut. I'm not giving up on him just yet, but this season will be the most important of his young career.

The Reds added a lot of depth pieces this offseason. Signings such as Nathaniel Lowe, Michael Toglia, Michael Chavis, and players already in the system such as Blake Dunn, Will Benson, Rece Hinds, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand give the Reds viable options that are Major League-ready. For the first time since the Reds tore the team down in 2022, prospects might not be as relied upon in 2026.

