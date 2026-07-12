Cincinnati Reds' Best Trade Candidate Will Be a Painful Goodbye for a Fan-Favorite

The Cincinnati Reds should be thrilled that Sunday's game is the final game before the MLB All-Star Break.

The 2026 season has not gone the way anyone expected, and with the much-needed break, the Reds front office will have a chance to assess what this franchise has become.

There should be no debate on what the team will be doing before the trade deadline. Buying is out of the question; the Reds must be sellers at the deadline. If the Reds are going to be selling, they will have to part ways with some talent that could bring back a good return. Fans may not want to hear it, but Spencer Steer is more than likely playing for another team before this season ends.

A Hard Goodbye

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) hits a double in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, Bob Nightengale shared a report that Steer's name has been a major topic of discussion for teams around the league.

"The Cincinnati Reds already are getting plenty of interest in Spencer Steer, who can play first base, third base and left field," writes Nightengale. "He’ll be in high demand with so few impact bats available at the deadline."

The core that the Reds front office thought was going to bring this team out of the MLB basement has clearly not achieved those goals. It hurts to even talk about it, but moving Steer is the best option the team has.

Steer is currently batting .244 on the season, which is around his career average. Add the fact that he can play any position on the field, and Steer has made himself a valuable player to the Reds. That means he has also made himself valuable to teams that actually have a chance in the postseason.

Underperforming

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) fouls a ball off his leg during his at bat against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few additions to the Reds this season have not been what the team has needed them to be. Eugenio Suarez's 10 home runs make him look like the shell of the player who hit 49 home runs last season.

The signing of Nathaniel Lowe was more of the team giving an opportunity to a guy who was looking for a shot. Lowe's hot start to the season has cooled off. In his last five games, Lowe has just one home run.

If both of these signings had been what the Reds had hoped them to be, there's a chance the franchise would be buying before the deadline. Since they haven't panned out this far into the season, it's selling time. Unfortunately for the franchise, they've played themselves out of being trade assets.

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) scores on a RBI double hit by catcher Jose Trevino (not pictured) in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Steer almost feels like a formality at this moment. It will be interesting to see what the Reds get in return for their fan favorite utility player.