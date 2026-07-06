MLB Insider Believes the Blue Jays Should Target This Reds Slugger

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon to improve to 41-48 on the season. Unless the Reds win about 10 straight games, they're likely to be sellers at MLB's trade deadline, which is less than a month away.

On Monday, former Reds general manager Jim Bowden published an article in The Athletic highlighting the top trade targets for contenders while also identifying the teams that should be sellers at this year's trade deadline. Among the players he connected to a potential move was Spencer Steer, whom he believes is an ideal fit for the Blue Jays.

"Steer can play first, third and left and is on pace to eclipse 20 homers for the fourth consecutive year," Bowden wrote. "He’s still only 28 but is arbitration eligible for the first time this offseason, which is why the Reds could move on from him."

Steer has played all over the field for the Reds and hit his 14th home run in Sunday's win. He hasn't been linked to many trade rumors, mostly because he is not a free agent until after the 2028 season.

The 28-year-old slashed .238/.317/.422 with 26 extra-base hits, including 14 home runs.

The Reds need to be aggressive in moving their expiring contracts, but it would also be smart to sell high on a couple of players. Could Steer be one of them? Time will tell.

Bowden also had the Reds as sellers.

"The Reds need another impact bat, preferably in the outfield, but the way they’re playing right now, they’re much better off being sellers."

Why Chase Burns and Sal Stewart Earned Their All-Star Selections

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) throws to first for an out in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburg Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase Burns and Sal Stewart have been two of the biggest bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the Reds, making their All-Star selections well deserved.

Burns has quickly established himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball. The 22-year-old is tied for the Major League lead with 10 wins, ranks sixth in ERA (2.40), 10th in strikeouts (116), and has held opponents to a .207 batting average. He also leads all of baseball with 15 starts of two earned runs or fewer and owns a 4.3 WAR, the second-highest mark among MLB pitchers. Burns enters the All-Star break having won nine consecutive decisions, becoming the first Reds pitcher to accomplish that feat in a single season since 1985.

Stewart, meanwhile, has emerged as one of baseball's top rookies. The 22-year-old infielder leads National League rookies in home runs, RBI, doubles, walks, extra-base hits, and total bases while pacing the Reds with 17 home runs, 60 RBI, and 37 extra-base hits. He's just the seventh rookie in franchise history to earn an All-Star selection and the first Reds position player to do so since Chris Sabo in 1988. Stewart also trails only Hall of Famer Frank Robinson for the most home runs by a Reds rookie before the All-Star break.

The duo has been everything the Reds have hoped for and more.