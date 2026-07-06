Nick Lodolo's Dominant Stretch Makes the Reds' Trade Decision Even More Interesting

After a rough start to the season, Nick Lodolo has been fantastic over his last three starts. On Sunday, he threw six innings, allowing just one run in the Reds' 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

In his last three starts, the left-hander has allowed just one run on nine hits across 15 innings while striking out 14 batters, good for a 0.70 ERA, a 2.84 FIP, and a 1.07 WHIP during that stretch.

"I thought his stuff was crisp, I thought he also got first pitch outs," Reds manager said about Nick Lodolo on Sunday.

Francona said Lodolo got a lot of first-pitch swings because of the amount of strikes he threw, but also because the Orioles didn't want to get deep into the count against him with how good his stuff is.

With Hunter Greene back in the rotation, the Reds have moved Rhett Lowder to the bullpen until at least the All-Star break.

The Difficult Decision

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (86) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB Interleague Preseason game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Detroit Tigers At Cincinnati Reds | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds will almost certainly trade Brady Singer since he will be a free agent after the season. However, will they look to trade Lodolo? The veteran isn't a free agent until after the 2027 season, but this would be an example of where the Reds could sell high and trade him while he's healthy. This is the type of move organizations like the Brewers and Rays make all the time to acquire more talent and keep their pipeline stocked and it's the type of move the Reds have failed to make in the past.

There will plenty of contenders who need pitching at the deadline and Lodolo would be a perfect need.

A similar deal came at the 2022 trade deadline, when the Reds traded Tyler Mahle to the Twins for Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Steve Hajjar. Mahle went on to make just nine starts for Minnesota over two seasons before undergoing Tommy John surgery, while the Reds landed Steer, who has been a staple in the lineup for four years now.

The Reds need to add more talent to this organization, and Nick Lodolo is the type of pitcher who could bring back a legitimate haul of prospects. They simply can't afford to get this trade deadline wrong.

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