Cincinnati Reds Clobbered By Los Angeles Dodgers in Series Finale, Lose 11th Straight Game in Dodger Stadium

It takes a special kind of Cincinnati Reds fan to sit up very late on the East Coast and watch a team that knows their days are numbered. It's even worse when those games are against a juggernaut like the Los Angeles Dodgers.

These late nights have me forgetting what day it is, what time zone I'm in, and the Reds' performance has made me question if it's even worth it. The Reds could not avoid the sweep as they fell to the Dodgers 14-1 on Wednesday night, or Thursday morning for some of us.

Where do we begin? It's the final recap of a dreadful series. Let's break it all down.

Another Early Exit

Sep 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a night that saw Reds starter Nick Lodolo go just 4 2/3 innings, the team needed Wednesday starter Rhett Lowder to avoid a short night. Well, you know the rest.

Lowder was shelled from the get-go. The Reds' right-hander allowed seven earned runs, struck out four, and walked two in 3.1 innings of work.

The game plan for beating an uber talented team like the Dodgers would be to have your starting rotation go deep into the game. Unfortunately, the rotation has been as inconsistent as the rest of the roster.

At Least They Have Elly

Sep 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) doubles in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers posting double digits on the scoreboard takes a small percentage of the blame off of the Reds' offense. However, the unit wasn't even close to looking competitive in the series finale.

It was another night that the Reds were up against a superior arm in Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But to no surprise, one member of the Reds lineup continued his hot streak.

Elly De La Cruz would hit his 26th home run of the season, and his fifth straight game with a long ball. Positivity is not something that is spreading around here, but this fan base shouldn't take these De La Cruz moments for granted.

What's Next?

Sep 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) is helped to his feet by Cincinnati Reds first base coach Collin Cowgill (54) after being thrown out at first base during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have Thursday off before making the trip to American Family Field to take on the scorching hot Milwaukee Brewers.

After losing a series to the Reds last weekend at Great American Ball Park, the Brewers took their frustrations out on the Chicago Cubs, sweeping the National League Central foe this week.

The Brewers are gearing up for another October run while the Reds are just trying to get to the end of September.

The Reds may have fallen backward into a playoff spot just a season ago, but I must say it was a lot more fun to have hope in September than the misery we all feel today.