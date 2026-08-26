Cincinnati Reds Drop Game Two vs. Giants in Another Forgettable Performance

The Cincinnati Reds dropped game one of the series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night as they scored just a single run. Would you be shocked to know that it was another ugly night for the offense?

Yes, your beloved Reds were bested 3-1 at Oracle Park by the home Giants. The season was over before this series even began, but the team's performance in San Francisco has been just another painful reminder of what the 2026 season has been.

If you're interested in learning more about another ugly loss, follow me. I promise to make this as entertaining as one can when talking about a team that only brings pain.

A Very Familiar Night

Aug 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer got the start for the Reds on Tuesday night. If you've watched a lot of Singer this season, then you would agree that his performance on Tuesday night was one that we've seen a lot this season.

The right-hander dug himself a hole very early in this one. With absolutely no command in the very first inning, Singer allowed the Giants to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead.

Then, it was watching Singer battle and battle in an attempt to right the ship. After misfielding an infield hit in the bottom of the sixth, it looked like Singer may have injured himself while trying to make a play. A few batters later, manager Terry Francona pulled his starter after 5.2 innings of work.

In those 5.2 innings of work, Singer allowed three runs and struck out five on 91 pitches. Singer has shown flashes of why the front office wanted to hang on to him at the trade deadline this season. However, one has to wonder what kind of offers were out there for the right-hander.

Need Some Action

Aug 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) celebrates after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What else needs to be said about this offense? It has been a non-existent unit for most of the season, and Tuesday was no different.

Two games in a row where this offense couldn't find its pulse against an overused bullpen. Giants starter Adrian Houser exited the game with a potential elbow injury after 1.2 innings of work.

A ninth-inning home run by Sal Stewart would end up being the only run the Reds could get on the board Tuesday night.

But that should be expected from a lineup that is rolling out players like Matt McLain, TJ Friedl, and Ke'Bryan Hayes, all batting under .200.

This once again goes back to the construction of this roster before the season even began. Did anyone ever wonder what this offense would look like with no juice?

Are You Still Watching?

Aug 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) throws out San Francisco Giants right fielder Grant McCray (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, this series with the Giants may very well be the easiest series the Reds have for the rest of the season. Although they've clinched losing the series with the loss on Tuesday night, maybe it was just an easy series for the Giants.

Wednesday's series finale is a battle for pride. Getting swept by the Giants before starting an absolutely brutal September slate will have this team running on fumes as they get across the finish line of the 2026 season.

What would bring you to keep watching this team at this point in the season? Honestly, you're just a sicko like me. It hasn't been fun, but soon enough we will all be wishing Reds baseball were back on our screens.