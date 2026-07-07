Cincinnati Reds Look to Get Season Back on Track in Three-Game Series vs Philadelphia Phillies

The Cincinnati Reds are preparing for a three -game series against the Philadelphia Phillies in what will be the Reds' penultimate series before the All-Star Break. The Reds are currently 41-48, and still sit in last place in the NL Central. Cincinnati has lost six out of their last eight games, and will need a strong performance against the Phillies tonight in game one of the series to take some momentum into the All-Star Break.

Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Given the Nod to Start Tonight

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches during the first inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds are projected to have Andrew Abbott start on the bump in game one of the series. Abbott is currently 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA. Abbott’s last outing came against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 1, with Abbott working through five innings while allowing two earned runs and five hits. Abbott will have a tall order holding off the Phillies, as Philadelphia has a .238 batting average as a team, and have launched 120 homers so far this season.

Unfortunately, the Reds will be tasked with battling against Phillies pitcher Zach Wheeler in game one of their three-game series. Wheeler currently has an 8-1 record and a 2.36 ERA to his name this season with a 0.94 WHIP. Wheeler ran into a bit of trouble in his last outing, which came on July 1 against the Pirates, as he lasted just 4.2 innings while allowing four earned runs and a whopping nine hits.

Reds Pitcher Chase Burns in the mix for a Cy Young

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inining at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds are planning on starting pitcher Chase Burns in game two against the Phillies. Burns is in the running for the NL Cy Young, and has accumulated a 10-1 record with a 2.40 ERA. Burns' last outing came against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 2, when he logged six innings, allowing just two earned runs and four hits while striking out four batters.

Brady Singer Will Have his Chance to Turn his Season Around in Series Finale

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds are planning on closing out their series against the Phillies with Brady Singer on the mound. Singer has struggled this season, with a 3-8 record and a 5.03 ERA. The right-handed pitcher has allowed nine runs in his last 7.1 innings.

The Phillies do not yet have a game two starter projected, but are set to start Jesus Luzardo in the series finale. Luzardo has respectable metrics across the board, with a 7-4 record to his name and a 3.75 ERA. Luzardo was clinical in his last start, which came on July 4 against the Royals as he surrendered just one earned run in six innings.

The Reds will start their three game series against the Phillies tonight at 7:00 P.M. at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.