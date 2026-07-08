Cincinnati Reds' Future Looks Bleak With Farm System Receiving Abysmal Ranking

Cincinnati Reds fans have hit the point in the season where all hope seems lost. The Reds' 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night moved the Reds to 41-49 on the season, and they are 16.5 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead the National League Central.

Coming into the 2026 season, the expectations were high in Cincinnati. The team snuck into the 2025 MLB Playoffs, which may have been the worst thing to happen for the franchise and the fan base. The postseason appearance gave false hope. Now, everyone is seeing what the team actually is.

As everyone begins to look toward the future, a recent ranking of every MLB team's farm system by Baseball America may make Reds fans have even worse feeling about the next decade.

From Bad To Worst

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest farm system rankings have the Reds with the 25th-best system in the league. That's a major drop from where they were before, at 19th.

In the rankings, catcher Alfredo Dunn was given a lot of praise, as Baseball America has him listed as the 50th-best prospect in the league. Of course, the biggest weakness in the Reds' farm system is its pitching depth.

But there is a way to find a positive in all this ugliness. The Reds cannot be buyers before the trade deadline this season. For one, they are not a team that will be competing for a postseason spot. Two, they don't have the minor league depth to add to a deal that would bring in a much-needed arm or bat they are looking for.

This team should be, and probably will be, sellers at the deadline. That means a chance for this front office to find some future talent to build around. Now, just who will be on the move is still up in the air.

Jul 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sadly, Spencer Steer is going to be the best asset the Reds can trade before the deadline. It's going to sting this fan base, but if you take a step back, it makes the most sense. If the Reds are looking to get a great return that will help with another rebuild, Steer will be the key to that.

The farm system looks to be in shambles, but there is a way to fix it. However, expecting this current front office to be Bob the Builder is a stretch. Changes from the top need to be made before the same core of decision makers fail another rebuild.