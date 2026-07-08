Cincinnati Reds Strike Out 18 Times, Fall 4-1 in Series Opener vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Cincinnati Reds are barely hanging on as the MLB All-Star Break approaches. On Tuesday night, the team welcomed the Philadelphia Phillies to town, and things went exactly as you think they did.

A new series starts with a 4-1 loss for the Reds as the team moves to 41-49 on the season. Let's dive into another deflating performance.

The Ohio Kid Plays Spoiler

Jul 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a single against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the bigger storylines coming into the series with the Phillies was Kyle Schwarber getting his first chance to play in Cincinnati since the offseason, which was a time many felt the Reds had a chance to sign the Philadelphia slugger.

In classic Reds fashion, Schwarber dialed up the heartbreak early with his MLB-leading 31st home run of the season in the top of the third inning. Schwarber's two-run bomb extended the Phillies' lead to three, which was obviously insurmountable for the Reds' offense.

The third inning proved to be a nightmare for Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott. Abbott allowed his only three runs in the third, but once again, that was the only damage the Phillies really needed to create to secure the win on Tuesday night. Abbott's day finished after six innings, where he allowed just those three runs and struck out eight on 97 pitches.

If there's one highlight fans can take from Abbott's performance, it's that he didn't allow a walk. Something that has been a major issue for the Reds' pitching staff this season.

Should've Known

Jun 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler gave everyone another reminder of how dominant he has been this season. It didn't help that the Reds' offense can't be trusted on a nightly basis. The environment was different, but Wheeler's performance against a struggling Reds offense resulted in me having painful memories of Roy Halladay cooking Cincinnati back in the 2010 postseason.

Wheeler allowed his only run of the game in his final inning of work. In the seventh inning, Eugenio Suarez sent a ball packing. Unfortunately, that was all the juice the Reds had for Wheeler. The Phillies right-hander finished with 14 strikeouts. Yuck.

Does It Even Matter?

Jul 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A Cincinnati fan sits in a row of empty seats during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My desire to write about this team fades with each passing day. Although I know what I signed up for, it's just painful to watch a team that means so much to you give you nothing in return for your entire life.

Alas, we're going to be back at it tomorrow, just like these Reds. Should we already have another loss to the Phillies saved in the drafts?