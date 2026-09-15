Cincinnati Reds Have No Answer for Tarik Skubal, Fall to Dodgers 4-1

The Cincinnati Reds' win on Sunday over the Milwaukee Brewers meant the team would not be swept for the second straight series. The only sweep last week was when the Reds took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series out west.

But it's a new week with new goals. Unfortunately, the Reds had to welcome the Dodgers to Great American Ball Park on Monday night. Monday's series opener was a rematch between Reds starter Nick Lodolo and Dodgers in-season acquisition Tarik Skubal.

Just like the game that featured both of these starters last week, Skubal proved to be too much for this Reds' offense. Let's break down all the action from the Reds' 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Good, But Not Good Enough

Sep 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lodolo went 5.2 innings in his meeting with the Dodgers last week. The Reds left-hander allowed three runs in the loss.

Monday was a chance for Lodolo to rectify his early exit at Dodger Stadium, and he did just that. Lodolo went seven innings for the first time this season. The bad news was that Lodolo allowed four runs on a night when his offense looked lost at the plate.

The Reds' broadcast showed a frustrated Lodolo in the dugout after the seventh inning, which saw him give up the fourth run of the game. It's been a very long season for this team. While Lodolo gave everything he had, it just wasn't good enough.

The Best Of The Best

Sep 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know we whine a lot about this team's offensive woes. But sometimes you just have to go against one of the best arms in the league.

Skubal's last start was against the Reds, and it was his longest start as a Dodger. The Dodgers star nearly went that long again on Monday night.

Skubal finished his night after seven innings, allowing zero runs and struck out nine.

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only offense the Reds could find was after Skubal's exit. Elly De La Cruz hit an absolute moonshot that looked to have left the ballpark for his 27th home run of the season. Things are bad, but De La Cruz has been a shining star.

This offense has had the same issues since day one. It's just a painful reminder that everyone knows the postseason dream is over. If massive change doesn't happen for this roster going into the 2027 season, is there any reason to care?

Up Next

Sep 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best things about baseball is that every team gets a lot of tomorrows. Unfortunately for the Reds, they are running out of tomorrows.

With the season ended without a postseason berth, the team has very few chances left to put some wins on the board.

On Tuesday, the Reds will get another crack at the Dodgers on Roberto Clemente Day. Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder will square off with the 2025 World Series MVP, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.