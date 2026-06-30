Cincinnati Reds' Latest Season Grade Gives Team More Respect Than They've Earned

On Monday night, the Cincinnati Reds had the most Reds' loss anyone could dream of in their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was a game that saw the club take a 3-0 lead, but if you've watched this team enough this season, you knew that lead was never going to be safe. Yes, just as we all expected, the series opener against the Brewers would not end in a 3-0 win for Terry Francona's squad. Instead, it was another game where the Reds ripped our hearts out and stomped on them. It was so frustrating that even Kirk Herbstreit took to social media to vent his frustrations.

That historic April by this team feels like a million years ago. As the Reds continue to slide down the cellar of the MLB standings, it appears that all hope is beginning to fade. Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report graded every team's performance this season. Kelly gave the Reds a better grade than they actually deserve.

Better Than Expected

Jun 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) gets a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Kelly went with pumping sunshine for a fan base that could use it, with his C grade for the Reds as the season nears the MLB All-Star Break.

While it is pointed out that injuries have been a major factor this season, Kelly also shared the underperforming seasons from Eugenio Suarez, Andrew Abbott, and Ke'Bryan Hayes as big reasons this team has not made it to the next level.

"The good news is that despite a minus-51 run differential, the Reds aren't out of things. Plus, reinforcements and/or internal improvements could be on the way. So far, though, they've been very disappointing," writes Kelly.



Jun 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) congratulates Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

While it does appear the Reds will be as healthy as they have been all season with soon-to-be returns from Hunter Greene and Emilio Pagan, is it really enough for them to be competitive?

It sucks to rain on the optimistic parade, but this team is going to have a tough time making a miracle postseason run as they did a season ago. Honestly, squeaking into the playoffs last year may have been the worst thing for this franchise because it gave everyone some hope.

The Reds weren't built for the postseason last year, and they are certainly not this year. If the series against the Brewers this week continues the way we all expect, it's safe to say all the nails have been put in the 2026 coffin.