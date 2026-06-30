Kirk Herbstreit Had a Brutally Honest Message for Frustrated Reds Fans

The Cincinnati Reds blew yet another game to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. They are now 0-4 against the Brewers on the season and 4-18 on the season against the National League Central.

On Tuesday, the Reds had a 3-0 lead, but gave up five unanswered runs to lose.

After the game, Reds fans were voicing their frustrations on social media. Bryce Spalding put out a post suggesting that the Reds blow it all up, starting with the front office and all the way down to the bat boys. Although he was obviously joking about the bat boys.

College football analyst and lifelong Reds fan Kirk Herbsreit replied to Spalding with a passionate rant about the Reds' organization.

"Bro," Herbstreit posted. "After 13 STRAIGHT years of this bullsh*t you need to realize you’re pissin into the wind. It will not change. The Reds baseball season is mid February to early to mid May. Thats it. This season was over weeks ago. I feel bad for you with all these tweets. Go watch some soccer. Get some preseason football magazines. Go on a summer trip. Anything but deal with this nonsense on a daily basis. It’s over. Time to move on."

Herbstreit is frustrated and so are Reds fans. The Reds made the postseason last year, but they've not advanced in the postseason since 1995, when they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They have not won a playoff game since they defeated the San Francisco Giants, 9 to 0, in Game 2 of the 2012 NLDS on October 7, 2012.

It's time for a change. The Reds simply aren't good enough and haven't been a threat in almost 15 years.

Milwaukee Continues to Dominate the Reds

The Brewers have had the Reds' number for years. Since 2021, Milwaukee has won 18 of the last 21 series between the two teams, including 15 of the last 17. Cincinnati did manage to snap a 13 series losing streak against the Brewers by taking two of three games at American Family Field to close out the 2025 season, but Milwaukee has continued to dominate the rivalry overall.

Sal Stewart Continues His Big Rookie Season

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sal Stewart continues to put together one of the best rookie seasons in recent Reds history. His 15 home runs are second only to Hall of Famer Frank Robinson among Reds rookies before the All-Star break, and his 57 RBI are tied for the fourth-most by any National League rookie before July since RBI became an official stat in 1920.

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