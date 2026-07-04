Reds' Starting Pitching's Glaring Issue on Full Display in Friday's Loss vs. Orioles

The Cincinnati Reds started their three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles with a very flat performance. It was a 3-0 shutout loss in front of the home crowd at Great American Ball Park. For many, a performance like Friday's has become the expectation for this team.

Brady Singer was the starter in the series opener on Friday, and it was the typical start from the right-hander. Singer got behind early and then had to battle just to see himself pitch five innings. One of the stats that stands out from Singer's night was that he allowed five walks. After the game, Singer spoke about the walks he allowed against the Orioles.

Frustrating Night

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Five walks is pretty embarrassing, obviously. Just couldn't really get ahead. It was a battle from the start," Singer told the media in the postgame.

Sadly, it's been the story for him a few times this season, but walks have been a major concern for this rotation, especially this entire week.

Charlie Goldsmith shared that Singer joins two other Reds starters this week to allow at least more than four walks in their start.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches during the first inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Andrew Abbott gave up five walks, and Nick Lodolo allowed four when the pair of starters played against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Singer spoke about how he just couldn't get ahead on Friday night. Well, I'm sure he knows this too, but allowing five walks is always going to put you behind the eight ball.

Two of Singer's walks came in the first inning, and Orioles leadoff hitter Gunnar Henderson found himself all the way home after a throwing error by catcher Tyler Stephenson. From the jump, walks literally haunted the Reds on Friday night.

The Reds have plenty of issues that are holding them back. Before the season started, many believed the starting pitching staff would be the one unit the team could trust. Right now, it's not feeling that way.

Help Is On The Way

Louisville Bats rehab pitcher Hunter Greene delivers against the St. Paul Saints during a rehabilitation assignment at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky., on June 23, 2026. Greene, a starting pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, is working his way back after elbow surgery in March. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It hasn't been a banner week for the pitching staff, but they're getting some massive help on Saturday with the season debut of Hunter Greene. Greene at full strength, with how Chase Burns has performed this season, may give the Reds one of the best one-two combo in the league.

Injuries have derailed the Reds' pitching staff this season. However, that isn't an excuse for all the walks putting the team behind. The season is fading fast. Getting this issue fixed is paramount.