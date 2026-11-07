Cincinnati Reds Predicted to Re-Sign Important Player This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds have a very important offseason in front of them. They weren't a contender this season after competing in the postseason a year ago. As a result, this offseason could dictate the direction of the franchise for the next few years.

One big decision they need to make revolves around their catcher, Tyler Stephenson. The Reds opted to hold onto Stephenson at the trade deadline rather than trading him for prospects. Now, the veteran catcher is a free agent, and the Reds need to make a big decision about his future. Will they give up the money it takes to retain him?

Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe and Will Laws recently put together a list of free-agent predictions for the top free agents in the league. For Stephenson, Selbe predicted he would return to the Reds on a one-year, $12 million contract.

Tyler Stephenson Could Still Return to the Reds in Free Agency

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Stephenson endured multiple injuries at the beginning of his career that cost him considerable playing time, but he’s managed to overcome them and stick in the lineup with some consistency, averaging 15 homers and 460 plate appearances over the past four seasons," Selbe wrote. "Everyday catchers who are league average with the bat are hard to come by, and that’s what Stephenson’s been for the better part of his career. Catching is the most scarce position in the game, so he should have no shortage of interested teams this winter."

Catchers are hard to come by. Catchers who are also productive hitters are even harder to come by. Catchers who are productive hitters and fan favorites are nearly impossible to find. That's what Stephenson has been for the Reds over the last seven years.

He's posted an OPS+ of 100 or higher in six of his seven seasons in Cincinnati. His career OPS is .757, and he's been a consistent piece in the Reds' lineup for as long as he's been around.

The Reds don't have the farm system depth to comfortably let Stephenson walk in free agency. This might be why they opted against trading him a few months ago. Alfredo Duno should be ready for the big leagues within the next two years, but the Reds would benefit quite a bit from re-signing Stephenson and allowing him to mentor Duno until he's ready to be the everyday catcher in the Queen City.

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