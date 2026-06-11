Cincinnati Reds Prospect Continues Torrid June With Second Multi-Homer Game

Cincinnati Reds prospect Carter Graham has been red hot over the last month and a half. On Tuesday, he had his second multi-home run performance in June.

Carter Graham Is On An Extended Hot Streak

Jun 17, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Stanford Cardinal first baseman Carter Graham (31) hits an RBI single against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Graham went 2-4 with two home runs and five RBI to carry the Dayton Dragons to a 12-2 win over Fort Wayne. Graham has a hit in four of his last seven games, and they have all been multi-hit performances. In June, he's slashing .423/.531/.1.038 with five home runs, a double, 13 RBI, and on May 28, he set the Dragons' record for the most RBI in a game with eight.

After a decent start in April, slashing .250/.365/.327, he turned it up in May. His batting average jumped from .250 to .305 to end the month, and his slugging percentage jumped from .327 to .497. June has been even better for the Reds' eighth-round pick out of Stanford in 2023. He plays primarily at first base but has played 10 games at third, with just two errors in 81 innings. The 24-year-old will be a player to keep tabs on as the season moves along, as he will most likely see a promotion to Double-A at some point this summer.

Jose Montero Is Figuring It Out In High-A

Montero took the mound for the Dragons on Tuesday. He pitched five innings with three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. He's allowed nine earned runs over his last 25 1/3 innings spanning six starts, striking out 28 with 10 walks. He started the season in Double-A and struggled early on, going 0-1 with an 8.84 ERA in 18 1/3 innings with a batting average against of .325. Since moving back down to High-A, that has dropped to .207. Still just 22 years old, it's nice to see him performing again in hopes of a return to Double-A.

Jacob Friend Is Picking Up Where He Left Off In High-A

Friend started the season in Low-A and was dominant. He slashed .307/.433/.587 with nine home runs, 11 doubles, two triples, eight stolen bases and 34 RBI while playing all over the diamond. He's spent time in both corner outfield spots, first base and at catcher; his natural position. First base is a position he started learning during the season while in Daytona. I asked him about his ability to play everywhere in a recent interview on Red Hot Reds.

"I've always been a catcher." Friend said. "That's been since I started playing baseball. The outfield stuff started in high school. I've always been a plus athlete, so throw me out there and let me track down some baseball and run after stuff. First base didn't start until this year. I've played five games there in my entire life. It was something I never had to learn or pick up. Like I always just had a natural calling to both spots.”

In a shorter sample size in High-A, Friend is slashing .320/.393/.600 with two home runs, a double, and a stolen base. His ability to play everywhere gives the organization tremendous flexibility to help him rise through the farm system.