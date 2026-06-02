Reds Prospect's Breakout Season Continues With Player of the Week Award

Cincinnati Reds' prospect Carlos Jorge has been named the Southern League's Player of the Week. He slashed .455/.538/.591 with four stolen bases.

He is Having a Career Year

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Still just 22 years old, 2026 is Jorge's sixth season in the organization. This is also his best season to date. He is slashing .338/.423/.485 with five home runs, a double, two triples, and 15 stolen bases. Over the last two seasons, he has cut his strikeout percentage down from 31 percent to 17.3 percent and increased his walk percentage from 2024. He transitioned from second base to the outfield and has thrived; he does not have an error this season. He has a plus arm and has great range in center field. Jorge has won a Player of the Week award in the past, winning the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of July 28, 2024.

It Is Time To Promote Him To Triple-A

May 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Batting grip honoring Mother’s Day is seen in the Cincinnati Reds dugout during the game against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

2026 is his first taste of Double-A baseball. He played 228 games at the High-A level from 2023 through 2025. He was moved from the infield to primarily center field in 2024 and has grown into one of the better defensive outfielders in Minor League Baseball. There is somewhat of a shortage of outfielders in Triple-A, with only three full-time outfielders on the active roster. Noelvi Marte and Hector Rodriguez are knocking on the door of seeing time with the big league club in the not-so-distant future. He has made major strides this season, and I think it's time he gets rewarded for it.

Reds' News and Updates

Jun 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) at bat in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Edwin Arroyo was promoted to the 26-man roster on Monday and made his Major League debut against the Kansas City Royals, playing second base. He went 1-4 with a single and a run scored and made a nice defensive play ranging to his left, sliding and spinning to throw the runner out. Arroyo was also named the Louisville Bats’ Player of the Month for May.

The Dominican Summer League season opened up on Monday. The DSL Reds won their opener 9-4 over the DSL Padres Blue. Liberts Aponte went 1-3 with a home run, Angel Salio went 3-4 with a double, Diego Muñoz went 2-3 with a home run, and Isaac García went 2-3 with a home run. Oniel Díaz allowed four runs over four innings. He walked one and struck out four.

The DSL Rojos won their season opener 10-4 over the DSL Pirates Gold. Angel Nunez Jr. was impressive in his organizational debut. He went 3-4 with three runs scored, a grand slam, a double, and a walk. Carlos Hernandez went 1-3, Jose Colina went 2-4 with an RBI, Diego Pacheco went 1-5 with a double and an RBI, and Alexander Cuello went 2-4 with an RBI. Nunez Jr. was the Reds' top international signee this offseason and is the Reds' 24th-ranked prospect. Johan Cabeza pitched 4 1/3 innings with two hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. Deivi Garcia walked two with two strikeouts in two innings pitched but did not allow a hit.